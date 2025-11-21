Delhi HC gives nod to release of ‘120 Bahadur’

The Delhi high court has cleared the release of Farhan Akhtar-starrer “120 Bahadur” on November 21, disposing of a plea challenging its CBFC certification on the ground that it distorts historical facts. The court, while clearing the release of the film, noted it was too late to change the name and release date and that the producers have mentioned the names of the soldiers at the end of the movie in the form of a special tribute. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The movie portrays Major Shaitan Singh, who was posthumously conferred the Param Vir Chakra for bravery in the Battle of Rezang La in 1962.

The court, while clearing the release of the film, noted it was too late to change the name and release date and that the producers have mentioned the names of the soldiers at the end of the movie in the form of a special tribute.

The court closed the petition after the counsel for the petitioner Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha, a charitable trust, its trustee, and family members of many soldiers who died in the Battle of Rezang La, said they are willing to accept the title of the film if the names of all soldiers are mentioned.

The petitioner demanded that the film be called ‘120 Veer Ahir’ to highlight the contribution of the Yadav community of Haryana in the battle.

The court said the petitioners may watch the movie and see the names of 120 soldiers having featured in the film and if any change or correction is required, it should be done for the over-the-top (OTT) release.

Farhan plays the role of Major Shaitan Singh, who commanded a company of the 13 Kumaon Regiment, comprising 120 Ahir soldiers, during the Battle of Rezang La, fought at the altitude of 18,000 ft in Chushul sector of Ladakh. Of 120, only six survived.