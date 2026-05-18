Delhi HC grants interim bail to MP Engineer Rashid for father’s funeral in Kashmir

The Delhi high court on Monday granted interim bail until June 2 to jailed Baramulla member of Parliament and Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) chief Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, to enable him to attend the last rites of his father. Jailed Baramulla MP and Awami Itihaad Party chief Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, was granted interim bail by the Delhi high court on April 30, 2026, to meet his ailing father, Haji Khazir Mohammad Sheikh, 85, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (HT file photo)

Haji Khazir Mohammad Sheikh, 85, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Sunday night following a prolonged illness.

Sheikh, described by AIP spokesperson Inam Un Nabi as a respected veteran educator who stood as a pillar of strength throughout his son’s political journey, had been battling critical health issues for the past two months. He was initially treated at the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar, where Rashid was previously allowed to visit him under strict judicial restrictions, before being shifted to AIIMS.

Following the news of the death, the AIP appealed to the central government to facilitate the release of the incarcerated leader on humanitarian grounds.

The body was flown back to Srinagar on Monday morning and will be laid to rest at the family’s native village in Langate later in the afternoon.

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, Apni Party chairman Altaf Bukhari, and National Conference chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq extended condolences to Engineer Rashid and his brother, MLA Khursheed Ahmad.

Rashid was arrested in 2019 and later the National Investigation Agency (NIA) slapped him with charges of “terror funding” under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).