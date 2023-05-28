Illegal arms supply case: Gangster Bishnoi sent to 4-day Delhi Police custody

New Delhi Patiala house court on Saturday remanded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to four-day custody of Delhi Police’s special cell (HT File)

Patiala house court on Saturday remanded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to four-day custody of Delhi Police’s special cell in a case registered for alleged illegal arms supply to gangsters.

Delhi Police sought four-day custody to interrogate him in an Arms Act case related to the recovery of 25 pistols from an arms trafficker, Mukund Singh, who allegedly supplied arms and ammunition to Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi Gang.

Delhi Police submitted: “Sustained interrogation of the accused is to be conducted to identify his gang members to whom the recovered arms and ammunition were to be supplied and to unearth the conspiracy being carried out by this gang to eliminate their rival gang members and other innocent persons.”

Delhi Police also said that Bishnoi is to be confronted with accused Mukand Singh who is already in remand in this case.

Police also submitted: “Remand is required to arrest members of Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang by conducting raids in Delhi and various places at Punjab and to recover weapons which have been procured earlier by this syndicate from the arrested accused.”

Delhi Police submitted that on May 24, information was received in the special cell/NDR that one person who is an arms trafficker would come in a car near Sarai Kale Khan Bus terminal in Delhi to supply illicit firearms to members of Lawrence-Kala Jathedi Gang.

On this information, this person was arrested and one pistol and live cartridges were recovered from his possession. Other 24 pistols were recovered from the car.

“He was interrogated and disclosed that he has been supplying illicit arms/ammunition to members of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang for the past six months at the behest of his USA-based associate namely Dilpreet Singh of Punjab,” Delhi Police submitted.

“Recently, Dilpreet Singh told him that his criminal contact Goldy Brar had asked to supply a huge quantity of arms and ammunition to the syndicate of Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang,” the police said.

“He procured 25 pistols and 50 live cartridges along with two spare magazines from Burhanpur, MP, which were recovered by the police. The recovered weapons were to be given to the members of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang in Delhi and Punjab,” the police added.

On interrogation, Bishnoi disclosed that he was lodged in Bhatinda jail in April 2023. During that period, he used to talk telephonically with Kala Jathedi and Naresh Sethi who asked him to arrange weapons for their gang members to commit crimes.

“He further asked Goldy Brar to arrange weapons. Goldy Brar told him that his contact Dilpreet Singh would arrange for the same through his Punjab contact Mukand Singh,” police said.