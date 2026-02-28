Delhi Police should have informed Himachal first: Sukhu

Two days after a high voltage drama between Himachal and Delhi police personnel, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday criticised the Delhi Police over its action in Rohru, saying they should have informed the local police before taking any accused out of the state. Two days after a high voltage drama between Himachal and Delhi police personnel, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday criticised the Delhi Police over its action in Rohru, saying they should have informed the local police before taking any accused out of the state. (File)

While speaking to the media in Shimla, Sukhu said that under the Constitution, every state has its own rights. “Himachal has its own sovereignty, and I believe that if Delhi had to take someone from here, they should have informed the local police. If anyone comes without a uniform and picks up someone without sharing any information, that is not right,” he said.

“There should be harmony in functioning and it’s not appropriate to take any action forcefully. If the Delhi Police had informed the Himachal DGP before entering the state, it was not a big deal,” Sukhu added.

The CM’s remarks come days after a high-voltage standoff between Delhi Police and Himachal Pradesh Police following the detention of three Youth Congress workers from Shimla district. The incident led to political sparring in the state, with the ruling Congress terming the action illegal and the BJP defending the Delhi Police operation.

The drama unfolded on Wednesday when the Delhi Police team reached Himachal and arrested three persons in a case registered in New Delhi even as Himachal Police said that they were neither informed nor taken into confidence before the arrests were carried out. The trio was arrested from a resort in Chirgaon in connection with “shirtless protest” at the AI Summit in New Delhi.

Criticising the Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, CM Sukhu said, “He thinks that the Haryana or Delhi Police can come and pick up anyone from anywhere and we should simply allow them to leave. Then what is the role of our police? Our state has its own sovereignty, and its rights should not be violated. What was the difficulty in sharing information? The leader of Opposition should have stated that the Delhi Police ought to have informed the Himachal Police.”