Delhi Police SI from Mahendergarh held for demanding dowry

The Haryana Police on Saturday arrested a Delhi police sub-inspector from Mahendergarh for allegedly not returning ₹25 lakh that he had taken from the family of his son’s bride before engagement. Police Trust (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused SI Ashok Kumar was posted in Delhi and his son is a Haryana Civil Services officer (HCS).

In her complaint to Narnaul city police, the bride’s mother said that her daughter’s marriage was fixed with Ashok Kumar’s son on September 29 last year.

“Ashok asked us to give money so that the same can be given to ensure his son’s selection in the Haryana Civil Services exam. Then we gave them ₹25 lakh and his son became an HCS officer. He then demanded ₹50 lakh more and a Toyota Fortuner for the wedding. When we told them that we can’t fulfil this demand, they called off the engagement and refused to give back our ₹25 lakh. The SI threatened us to book in a false case as his son is now an HCS officer,” she added.

Narnaul deputy superintendent of police Hardeep Singh said that the accused SI was arrested and was taken to one-day police remand.