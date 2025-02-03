Delhi polls: Haryana declares paid holiday on Feb 5

The Haryana government on Sunday declared February 5, the day Delhi goes to polls to elect a new assembly, as a paid holiday in all public offices, academic institutions, boards and corporations. As per a notification issued by the chief secretary’s office, the holiday will allow employees of the state government who are registered voters of Delhi to exercise their franchise.

