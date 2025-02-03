Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi polls: Haryana declares paid holiday on Feb 5

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 03, 2025 06:56 AM IST

As per a notification issued by the chief secretary’s office, the holiday will allow employees of the state government who are registered voters of Delhi to exercise their franchise.

The Haryana government on Sunday declared February 5, the day Delhi goes to polls to elect a new assembly, as a paid holiday in all public offices, academic institutions, boards and corporations. As per a notification issued by the chief secretary’s office, the holiday will allow employees of the state government who are registered voters of Delhi to exercise their franchise.

The Haryana government on Sunday declared February 5, the day Delhi goes to polls to elect a new assembly, as a paid holiday in all public offices, academic institutions, boards and corporations. (HT File)
The Haryana government on Sunday declared February 5, the day Delhi goes to polls to elect a new assembly, as a paid holiday in all public offices, academic institutions, boards and corporations. (HT File)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On