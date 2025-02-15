Delhi results will help BJP in Haryana MC Polls: Badoli

BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli on Friday said that the recent results in the Delhi elections, where his party registered victory, will help them in the municipality elections and the political atmosphere is in their favour. BJP state president Mohanlal Badoli during a press conference in Karnal on Friday. (HT Photo)

Badoli was addressing a press conference at BJP’s district office in Karnal, while travelling from Chandigarh to Delhi.

He said that the BJP has decided to contest the municipal corporation and municipal council elections on its party symbol.

The state president said that the BJP has set a target to ensure defeat of the Indian National Congress (INC) in the elections.

“You all will see that Congress will get out on zero,” he told the reporters, while adding that Aam Aadmi Party that faced defeat in Delhi does not have a “political ground” in Haryana.

‘Vij is our senior leader’

When asked about his show-cause notice to cabinet minister Anil Vij, on which he submitted his reply, Badoli said that the minister is a senior leader of the party.

“He does not have a strong attitude and follows the party’s rules and policies. The notice (issued to him) does not have anything that should be shared with the press,” the leader said.

The BJP leader also spoke on the raid by Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the residence of veteran party leader Niti Sen Bhatia in Panipat.

Badoli said that the raid was conducted as part of an ongoing probe in connection with an old case.

Vehicle pile-up

A pile-up occurred on NH-44 near Oasis Tourist Resort on Friday afternoon when a vehicle in Badoli’s convoy reportedly applied sudden brakes while taking a turn.

Police said that the incident led to minor injuries to a couple going towards Faridabad. The accident also left four vehicles damaged, including a police escort vehicle.

Badoi initially denied the incident at the spot but later during media interaction admitted that there was a pile-up of vehicles and there was no injury.

Elections will be held on March 2 for municipal corporations in Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak and Yamunanagar along with four municipal councils, and 21 municipal committees.

Polling for the Panipat municipal corporation will take place on March 9, while the counting of votes in all the municipal corporations, including Panipat, as well as councils and committees will be held on March 12.

Elections will also be held for two mayoral seats in Ambala and Sonepat municipal corporations.

He said that the voters of Haryana will vote for the BJP to form a ‘triple engine’ government in the state.