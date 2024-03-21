Delhi using its full ‘might’ to defeat NC: Omar

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday that “New Delhi was using its full might” to defeat the party in the coming Lok Sabha elections. Omar Abdullah (HT File)

Omar, while talking to reporters in Srinagar, said that they were preparing for the polls as no elections are easy. “There are different situations in different elections. This time, the whole power in Delhi is working to defeat us,” he said.

Delving into the years when militancy was dominant in J&K, Omar said that NC was the biggest target of the gun.

“In past elections, guns were used. The biggest target of militancy was the NC. We have fought elections in difficult situations, in 1996 (assembly elections) or when I fought my parliamentary election in 1998-99 amid a stringent boycott. We are not taking any election lightly,” he said.

He said that they would divulge their agenda for the elections in due time. While talking about the current situation in J&K, Omar said that the same conditions were there at the time of his grandfather and NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah or Sher-e-Kashmir.

“To defeat Sher-e-Kashmir, many parties and religious leaders had collaborated with the Janata Party, but the results of 1977 elections were apparent (with the win of NC). This time again, let any B or C team meet. The faster the announcement, the better it is. We are ready for it. And we hope people will support us,” he said.

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced a five-phased Lok Sabha schedule for five seats of J&K, beginning April 19.

The Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls on April 19, Jammu on April 26, Anantnag on May 7, Srinagar on May 13 and Baramulla will vote on May 20.