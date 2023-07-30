Bomb hoax on Rajdhani Express
Jul 30, 2023 12:02 AM IST
As per government railway police officials, the train arrived at the Sonepat railway station around 9.34 pm on Friday night following which bomb disposal and dog squads rushed in for checking. The train was allowed to leave at 1.48 am after thorough checking as no bomb was found.
The Delhi-Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express remained stationed at the Sonepat railway station for over four hours on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday following a bomb alert that later turned out to be a hoax.
As per government railway police officials, the train arrived at the Sonepat railway station around 9.34 pm on Friday night following which bomb disposal and dog squads rushed in for checking. The train was allowed to leave at 1.48 am after thorough checking as no bomb was found.
“No explosive was found on the train. Someone had made a hoax call about the bomb on the train. Passengers faced some inconvenience but they cooperated with us,” said Sonepat reserve police forced in-charge Yudhvir Singh.