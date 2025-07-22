Demand special relief package for state: Himachal CM to MPs

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday urged the Himachal members of Parliament (MPs) to request special package for the disaster-hit state in the Parliament’s monsoon session. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

In a post on social media, CM wrote, “All of you MPs will be aware that the state is going through a terrible natural disaster. In this disaster, people’s homes were destroyed, lives were lost, people are in pain due to lifelong capital and hopes being buried under the rubble. I urge the MPs representing the state in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to become the voice of Himachal. Demand a special disaster relief package for the state. Along with this, a concrete initiative should also be discussed to know the reasons for the recurring disasters and to prevent them.”

CM Sukhu also took feedback from the deputy commissioners to assess the situation of the state and directed them to remain alert and take proactive measures to avert any untoward incidents. He also urged the people not to go near to the rivers and nullahs. “People’s safety is our foremost priority. I request everyone to avoid going near water bodies and to strictly follow all advisories issued by the district administration,” he said.

The CM also emphasised on the importance of coordination among departments to ensure timely response in case of emergency such as landslides, road blockages or flash floods. Sukhu has also directed to ensure proper flow of essential services during this season so that people do not face any inconvenience in their day to day activities.

He has also expressed grief over the death of a newly married couple of Sutaah gram panchayat of Rajnagar in Chamba district where a house collapsed due to the landslide.