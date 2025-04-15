Demolition of drug peddlers’ houses to continue: Punjab CM Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday reiterated that the state government would continue to demolish houses of peddlers till the scourge of the drug menace is eradicated from the state. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann garlands a bust of BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, in Patiala on Monday. (ANI)

“The houses built by peddlers using drug money won’t be tolerated and would face ‘demolition’,” Mann said while addressing a state-level function organised to mark the 134th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, at Punjabi University, Patiala.

“I won’t tolerate that while one house is mourning the death of a youngster (due to drugs), and on the other hand, a house of the drug peddlers is lit with a string of lamps. We will demolish these houses. Bricks used in these houses have the blood of our youngsters,” Mann said while talking about the ongoing campaign against drugs in the state.

Last month, AAP state president Aman Arora claimed that so far, as many as 60 drug-related illegal properties built using the drug money have been demolished.

The CM also addressed the cop-drug mafia nexus and said that lower-rung Punjab Police officials are working in connivance with the smugglers.

“Lower-rung Punjab Police officials used to inform about the raid on the hotspots to drug peddlers. To address this and break the nexus, we have carried out mass transfers of police officials. They had been sitting at the same place of posting for years,” Mann said.

Mann said that the state government is moving in a planned manner to eradicate drugs from the state.

“We have provided ample medicines at out-patient opioid assisted treatment (OOAT) clinics to manage the influx of addicts, who are likely to seek treatment owing to withdrawal symptoms. Our campaign is well-planned. A lot of hard work has already been put into it,” Mann said.

AAP govt realising dreams of Ambedkar, Cheema

Jalandhar: Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday said the AAP government has set a precedent in representation and inclusivity with six Scheduled Caste (SC) ministers in the Punjab cabinet.

Highlighting the transformative initiatives undertaken by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to uphold the vision of BR Ambedkar, Cheema said for the first time ever, the state Government has introduced reservation in the advocate general’s office, ensuring equitable opportunities.

“Additionally, the hassle-free disbursement of SC scholarships has empowered countless students to pursue their dreams without financial barriers,” he said while addressing a district-level function held at DAVIET to commemorate the 134th birth anniversary of Ambedkar. HTC