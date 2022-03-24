Demolition of Nirmal Singh’s bungalow: Tribunal reserves whistleblower’s plea to be made party
In a significant development, Rajesh Sekhri, member of the J&K Special Tribunal, Jammu, on Wednesday reserved the application of whistleblower advocate Muzzaffar Ali Shah impleading that he be made a party in the case of alleged illegal construction of former deputy CM and ex-speaker Nirmal Singh’s palatial bungalow near Army’s ammunition sub-depot here.
Dr Nirmal Singh’s wife Mamta Singh had allegedly got the bungalow constructed at Ban in Nagrota area of Jammu district without seeking building permission from Jammu Development Authority (JDA). The matter came in public domain through an RTI obtained by Shah and JDA had on November 8 served a notice to the BJP leader asking him to demolish his bungalow.
When the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, advocate Adarsh Sharma, appearing for JDA, advanced his arguments wherein he opposed the impleadment of Shah in the appeal filed by Mamta Singh against the order of demolition passed by the JDA.
Advocate RK Gupta, appearing for the appellant Mamta Singh, had advanced his arguments earlier when Shah had submitted his arguments on February 17.
After considering the submissions of the rival parties and keeping in view the urgency and the public interest involved in the matter, J&K Special Tribunal has reserved the application for impleadment and has further directed the registry to list the matter on April 6. The court has further extended the stay on demolition till next date of hearing.
