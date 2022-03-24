Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Demolition of Nirmal Singh’s bungalow: Tribunal reserves whistleblower’s plea to be made party
chandigarh news

Demolition of Nirmal Singh’s bungalow: Tribunal reserves whistleblower’s plea to be made party

In a significant development, Rajesh Sekhri, member of the J&K Special Tribunal, Jammu, on Wednesday reserved the application of whistleblower advocate Muzzaffar Ali Shah impleading that he be made a party in the case of alleged illegal construction of former deputy CM and ex-speaker Nirmal Singh’s palatial bungalow near Army’s ammunition sub-depot here
Jammu Development Authority had on November 8 served a notice to BJP leader Nirmal Singh asking him to demolish his bungalow. The court has further extended the stay on demolition of his bungalow till next date of hearing. (PTI)
Jammu Development Authority had on November 8 served a notice to BJP leader Nirmal Singh asking him to demolish his bungalow. The court has further extended the stay on demolition of his bungalow till next date of hearing. (PTI)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 02:09 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu

In a significant development, Rajesh Sekhri, member of the J&K Special Tribunal, Jammu, on Wednesday reserved the application of whistleblower advocate Muzzaffar Ali Shah impleading that he be made a party in the case of alleged illegal construction of former deputy CM and ex-speaker Nirmal Singh’s palatial bungalow near Army’s ammunition sub-depot here.

Dr Nirmal Singh’s wife Mamta Singh had allegedly got the bungalow constructed at Ban in Nagrota area of Jammu district without seeking building permission from Jammu Development Authority (JDA). The matter came in public domain through an RTI obtained by Shah and JDA had on November 8 served a notice to the BJP leader asking him to demolish his bungalow.

When the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, advocate Adarsh Sharma, appearing for JDA, advanced his arguments wherein he opposed the impleadment of Shah in the appeal filed by Mamta Singh against the order of demolition passed by the JDA.

Advocate RK Gupta, appearing for the appellant Mamta Singh, had advanced his arguments earlier when Shah had submitted his arguments on February 17.

After considering the submissions of the rival parties and keeping in view the urgency and the public interest involved in the matter, J&K Special Tribunal has reserved the application for impleadment and has further directed the registry to list the matter on April 6. The court has further extended the stay on demolition till next date of hearing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

    A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out