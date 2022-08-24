Demolition of old shops for ‘sarai’ near Golden Temple draws ire

The drive initiated by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to demolish decades-old shops and other structures at historic Bagh Akalian, also known as Akali Market near Golden Temple, has courted controversy.

Teams of the SGPC on Tuesday started dismantling the shops to convert the place into a multi-storey sarai (inn) for the devotees. As the drive started, the shopkeepers gathered there and accused the SGPC of not giving any prior notice of the demolition. They also alleged that the drive caused a big loss to them as the SGPC bulldozers destroyed the goods, machines and other items kept inside the shops.

After being informed, the senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Talbir Singh Gill reached the spot and expressed sympathy with the shopkeepers. He said he will meet the SGPC top brass to raise the concern of the shopkeepers and residents of the locality. Meanwhile, the local councillor Jagdeep Singh Rinku Narula termed it “hooliganism” of the SGPC. He warned the apex gurdwara body against this drive. Notably, building a sarai on this site is a long pending proposal of the SGPC and it has started executing it now.