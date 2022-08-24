Demolition of old shops for ‘sarai’ near Golden Temple draws ire
Teams of the SGPC on Tuesday started dismantling the shops to convert the place into a multi-storey sarai (inn) for the devotees. As the drive started, the shopkeepers gathered there and accused the SGPC of not giving any prior notice of the demolition. They also alleged that the drive caused a big loss to them as the SGPC bulldozers destroyed the goods, machines and other items kept inside the shops.
The drive initiated by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to demolish decades-old shops and other structures at historic Bagh Akalian, also known as Akali Market near Golden Temple, has courted controversy.
After being informed, the senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Talbir Singh Gill reached the spot and expressed sympathy with the shopkeepers. He said he will meet the SGPC top brass to raise the concern of the shopkeepers and residents of the locality. Meanwhile, the local councillor Jagdeep Singh Rinku Narula termed it “hooliganism” of the SGPC. He warned the apex gurdwara body against this drive. Notably, building a sarai on this site is a long pending proposal of the SGPC and it has started executing it now.
African swine fever: Patiala’s Manjal Khurd notified as ‘containment zone’
Animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Tuesday informed that Manjal Khurd in Patiala has been notified as a containment zone for the prevention of African Swine Fever. In a statement, animal husbandry minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said that the Indian Council of Agriculture Research-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, has confirmed ASF in swine samples from this area.
Chitkara University selected nodal centre for Smart India Hackathon’s hardware edition
Chitkara University has been selected as a nodal centre to facilitate the Smart India Hackathon's hardware edition. A total 15 teams will be participating in the hardware edition, in which 105 participants will be competing against three problem statements from one ministry. Each problem statement has a winning amount of ₹ 1 lakh. Under the student innovation category, three prizes of ₹1 lakh, ₹75,000, and ₹50,000 will be provided to the winning teams.
Chandigarh: Sanjay Tandon, five others file nominations for UT Cricket Association elections
Ahead of the upcoming UT Cricket Association elections scheduled on August 29, outgoing president Sanjay Tandon filed nomination along with five other members on the last day of filing nominations on Tuesday. His name was proposed by Dr Vibha Ray, Subhash Mahajan, Ravindra Talwar and Sharanjit Singh for the post of president. Yuvraj Mahajan was proposed for the post of vice-president by outgoing vice-president Hari Singh Khurana and Rahul Talwar.
Haryana police nabs most wanted criminal from Kerala
The Special Task Force of the Haryana police has arrested a most wanted criminal and proclaimed offender, carrying a reward of ₹ 25,000, from Kerala. The arrested accused, identified as Mohd. Ahsaan, was absconding for the last about 15 years and is a resident of Yamunanagar district. He was hiding in Kozhikode in Kerala. As per information, the accused kept changing his hideouts in Jharkhand, West Bengal and Kerala to escape arrest.
Chennai Open Golf Championship: Chandigarh’s Karandeep off to brisk start
Chandigarh's Karandeep Kochhar, on his maiden visit to Chennai, enjoyed his first day of tournament golf in the city as he shot a seven-under 65 to make a brisk start and lead the field in round one of Chennai Open Golf Championship 2022 being played at the Tamil Nadu Golf Federation (TNGF) golf course.
