Demolition order: HC denies relief to Chandigarh housing society
The Punjab and Haryana high court has refused to stay its April 21 order under which the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) was directed to immediately demolish third floors of 76 apartment buildings at a Sector-41 housing society.
Soon after the order, the affected duplex flat owners had moved court, claiming that there was no encroachment at any dwelling unit and only internal changes had been made, based on what was permitted by the board.
“The policy of need-based changes is under extensive consideration of the UT administration and the subject matter of their pleas will be dealt with in the policy,” they had submitted. They had also demanded that bias cannot be ruled out in the inspections carried out by CHB employees. Hence, an independent agency, such as PEC, Chandigarh, or IIT Roorkee be roped in to check the structural safety aspect.
However, the HC bench of justice Amol Rattan Singh and justice Lalit Batra refused to grant any relief. It said the third concrete floors will be demolished and only temporary structures in the form of asbestos/fiberglass roof, etc., will be allowed.
It further said any other action with regard to removal of structures, which may jeopardise structural safety, will be decided after the issue was examined by experts.
Earlier, CHB’s senior standing counsel Gagandeep Singh Wasu took strong objection to the residents’ application, arguing that they were trying to reopen the controversy in the garb of the application.
“Load bearing walls of five dwelling units have been removed and work to demolish third floor has been completed in 60 of the 76 dwelling units by the allottees themselves. While a policy on need-based changes is in progress, but even in that policy, structures compromising safety cannot be allowed,” Wasu submitted.
In its April 21 order, the court had also ordered CHB to restore the structural aspects of dwelling units on ground and first floors, wherever modifications had been done in violation of norms.
The matter has been before the court since 2014. Those on ground floors of the MIG duplex flats in Sector 41 had challenged a 2010 CHB policy that allowed certain modifications at duplex units, which as per them compromised structural stability of the premises. There are 628 flats in the society and violations were found in 194 during surveys by CHB.
-
Now, high court stays demolition of Chandigarh’s Shahpur Colony
Less than two weeks after the Punjab and Haryana high court stayed the demolition drive at Janta Colony in Sector 25 on May 13, denting UT administration's plans to make the city slum-free by May end, the court has now restrained it from razing Shahpur Colony in Sector 38-A.
-
Youth arrested for stabbing money lender in Chandigarh
A 22-year-old youth was arrested for stabbing a Kajheri resident after the latter asked him to pay his money back. Police said the accused, Yogesh, alias Sahil, and the victim, Ash Mohammad, 22, lived in the same locality in Kajheri village, Sector 52. According to Ash, Yogesh had borrowed ₹1,500 from him and was not clearing the debt. An injured Ash was admitted to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.
-
Zirakpur-Panchkula Bypass project back on track
Hanging fire for nearly nine years, the Zirakpur-Panchkula Bypass project, aimed at decongesting Zirakpur by providing an alternative route to the traffic moving between Ambala and Shimla, is back on track as the National Highways Authority of India has begun the land acquisition process. An estimated ₹800 crore will be spent on the 17-km project that is expected to be completed by March 2023.
-
At 29.6°C, Chandigarh records coldest day in two months, hotter days ahead
In further relief from the scorching heat, the city's maximum temperature dropped from 30.7C on Monday to 29.6C on Tuesday, making it the coldest day in over two months, according to the India Meteorological Department. At 29.6C, Tuesday's maximum temperature was 8.5 degrees below normal and lowest since 29.5C on March 12. The minimum temperature went up slightly from 19.1C on Monday to 20C on Tuesday, but was still 3.3 degrees below normal.
-
Gujarat man held with ₹26-lakh unaccounted cash in Zirakpur
The Zirakpur police on Tuesday arrested a Gujarat resident after recovering ₹26-lakh unaccounted cash from his possession. “During our routine checking of government buses, we found a man carrying a bag with ₹26 lakh in cash in ₹2,000, ₹500, ₹200 and ₹100 currency denominations. As he did not have any supporting documents, we handed him over to the income tax department for further investigation,” said inspector Deepinder Singh, station house officer, Zirakpur.
