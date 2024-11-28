Dengue and govt’s neglect taking toll on people: Haryana Cong leader Hooda

Expressing concern over “increasing cases of dengue”, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that though the official figure of dengue has reached about 6000, the real number of cases is many times more. Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (HT File)

He said the condition of hospitals is such that neither beds are available for admitting the patients nor the patients are getting proper treatment. “The disease is continuously taking the lives of people but the government is in deep slumber. Dengue and government negligence are taking a toll on people’s lives,” he said.

Hooda said dengue can be avoided if it is prevented in time, but BJP neither got fogging done in time nor did the health department show any kind of activism to eliminate dengue larvae. “BJP was busy celebrating the new government and people kept losing their lives,” he added.