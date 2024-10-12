Dengue tightens grip in state, Mohali reports maximum 504 cases

Punjab has seen an uptick in dengue cases, with nearly 60 new infections being reported every day. So far, over 1,471 cases have already been recorded across the state, and the numbers are expected to rise further owing to favourable breeding conditions in the coming days. Shutterstock Photo)

Dengue is a viral infection transmitted by mosquitos and is asymptomatic initially for a few days.

Mohali has emerged as a hotspot with over 504 positive cases, followed by Hoshiarpur (123) and Ludhiana (106). Patiala has reported 77 cases.

Health officials said that the surge in dengue cases started late this year apparently due to delayed monsoon. “Dengue cases can peak during the next two weeks in Punjab, a health official said, pleading anonymity.

Health officials claimed that staff has been spraying larvicides at open sites wherever there is stagnant water to deter breeding. However, the outbreak can’t be curbed without the community participation,” the officials said.

Punjab health minister Dr Balbir, on Friday, took stock of the situation and also participated in the drive to check larva breeding in Patiala.

During inspections, desert coolers, refrigerators trays and open containers were checked for mosquito larvae, therein, Patiala.

“We can only control dengue spread with community participation. Once a week, every individual should check their surroundings to drain out stagnant water – which otherwise becomes a breeding ground for dengue larvae. People should start taking precautions,” the minister said.

Punjab health department director Dr Hatinder Kaursaid, “Over the past two weeks, there has been a rise in the number of cases. Though the numbers are quite low this year as compared to last year, the health officials are visiting fields to check the spread of dengue.”