Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Denied Cong ticket, Kurda Ram is INLD’s nominee for Adampur

Denied Cong ticket, Kurda Ram is INLD’s nominee for Adampur

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 14, 2022 01:27 AM IST

INLD has decided to pitch Kurda Ram in this by-election as he has been raising farmers’ issues for the last many years, party leader and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala said

Denied Cong ticket, Kurda Ram is INLD’s nominee for Adampur
Denied Cong ticket, Kurda Ram is INLD’s nominee for Adampur
BySunil Rahar, Rohtak

: Hours after he was denied a Congress ticket for the November 3 Adampur bypoll, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) inducted Kurda Ram into the party and announced him as its nominee from the constituency.

Kurda Ram hails from Adampur’s largest village Balsmand. He will file his nomination papers on Friday in the presence of INLD chief OP Chautala. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2000 assembly election from the constituency on the ticket of Bansi Lal’s Haryana Vikas party.

“We have decided to pitch Kurda Ram in this by-election as he has been raising farmers’ issues for the last many years. He understands our social culture and a panchayat has unanimously asked him to contest the election,” INLD leader and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala said after inducting Kurda Ram in the party in Hisar.

Attacking BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, Abhay said he had resigned from Ellenabad constituency to express solidarity with farmers protesting against the three farm laws, while Bishnoi has switched sides from Congress to BJP due to the fear of the raids by the enforcement directorate.

Accusing former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda of aligning with BJP and fielding a weak candidate from the constituency, Abhay said, “the Congress has given a ticket to an outsider, who had spoken derogatory remarks against the people of Bagri belt. Now, he will come to seek votes from the Bagri belt people. Bhupinder Singh Hooda is aligned with the BJP and to make this contest friendly, he has fielded Jai Parkash, who has no relevance here.”

He also hit out at his estranged nephew and Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, saying those claiming to promote Devi Lal’s legacy will support his arch rival Bhajan Lal’s grand-son Bhavya Bishnoi, who is BJP’s candidate from the Adampur constituency. ENDS

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out