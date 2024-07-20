DEO marks inquiry into alleged ‘casteist’ remarks

In the wake of an incident that occurred on July 10, when the class four employees of the Government Primary School in Alamgir alleged the school teacher of making casteist remarks against them, district education officer (elementary), Lalita Arora has marked an inquiry to determine the facts. Government Primary School, Alamgir in Ludhiana. (Hindustan Times)

Mid-day meal workers and sweepers in the school have alleged that one of the teachers at the school had made casteist remarks against them and the head teacher at the school had also accused these workers of stealing grains and vegetables which are bought for mid-day meal in the school.

The parents of the school students and the workers locked the school in the morning on July 11, demanding justice post which DEO Arora paid a visit to the school.

However, the accused teacher said that the sweeper Jasvir Kaur, along with the mid-day meal workers have been making false statements. “They are involved in stealing and selling the food grains and being a second incharge, when I questioned them about the same, they accused me of using casteist remarks, which is untrue,” the teacher said.

Jasvir Kaur said that the teacher has been using inappropriate language since she joined the school. She does not even spare the head teacher and has done the same several times. We have submitted a written complaint with the sarpanch and have also filed a police complaint,” she informed.

Sukhdarshan Singh, head teacher at the school said, “I was not in the school when the incident happened and was informed later but the matter is in the hands of the department and panchayat.”

When approached, DEO Arora said that she gave 15 days to the school staff to resolve the issue amicably but due to no progress in the situation, which is hampering the atmosphere and studies of the school students, she has now marked an inquiry into the matter.