DEO urges young Ludhiana voters to register online

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 18, 2024 10:08 PM IST

Ludhiana DEO urges youth to register on 'Voter Helpline' app & 'National Voter Services Portal' for Lok Sabha polls, aiming for 70% turnout.

Ludhiana District election officer-cum-deputy commissioner, Sakshi Sawhney, on Monday, urged the youth to enrol themselves on ‘Voter Helpline’ mobile app and the ‘National Voter Services Portal’ for the upcoming lok sabha polls.

An oath to ensure vote casting was also administered to the students. (HT photo)
Speaking to college students during an event organized under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation campaign, Sawhney told students to download the app on their phone or visit www.nvsp.in to register. She focussed on achieving the target of surpassing 70 percent voter turnout and recommended calling the toll-free number 1950 or visiting the Election Commission website for assistance.

An oath to ensure vote casting was also administered to the students in the presence of assistant commissioner (G) Krishna Pal Rajpoot.

