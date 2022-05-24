Department store in Ludhiana gutted
Fire broke out at a department store near Grand Walk on Ferozepur Road on Monday.
Vinod Kumar, the proprietor of Raju Departmental Store, said the incident came to light at around 10.30am after an employee raised the alarm. Staffers working at a shopping mall in the vicinity swung into action and doused the flames with the help of fire hydrants. Soon, firefighters reached the spot and took over the operation.
Kumar said grocery and stock worth ₹40 lakh was reduced to ashes in the blaze. It is suspected that a short-circuit caused the fire.
-
Here’s why Kolhapur royal decided not to join Shiv Sena for another RS term?
PUNE Following the suspense for a week, Chhatrapati Sambhaji, a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj, has apparently declined the offer to join Shiv Sena for a Rajya Sabha seat. Sambhajiraje, a member of the Kolhapur royal family and descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was earlier a president-nominated member of the upper house of Parliament. In 2009, Sambhaji had unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha polls from Kolhapur on Nationalist Congress Party's ticket.
-
Sambhajiraje declines Sena offer, party says it won’t support him as independent
Mumbai: A day after receiving chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's invite to join Shiv Sena for a Rajya Sabha seat, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, has turned down the offer and sought their support as an independent candidate. However, the party said that it would not do so, for anybody. Sena insiders said that Sambhajiraje was not open to joining the party but sought their backing as an independent candidate.
-
Five years later, farmers from Ahmednagar village threaten agitation again
This time, they demand a legislation making the minimum support price mandatory for all the agricultural produce in Maharashtra. The farmers have threatened to stage a 'Kisaan Kranti' agitation from June 1 to 5 if their demands are not met by the state government. Sarpanch of Puntamba, Dhananjay Dhanwate said there is a big difference between the prices farmers receive for their produce and the prices at which their produce is sold in the market.
-
Khotachiwadi residents collect 114 signatures to stop razing of bungalow
Mumbai: The residents of Khotachiwadi in Girgaum collected 114 signatures from the community, and submitted a grievance letter to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday afternoon against the redevelopment of an old bungalow in the 200-year-old heritage hamlet. For the past month, these residents have been fighting to preserve their precinct, after a bungalow opted for redevelopment and owners began to tear it down.
-
11-yr-old’s rare birth cataract treated under govt scheme operation in Pune
PUNE When Snehal Shivram Warye, 11, underwent a routine health check-up as part of a drive conducted by the Pune zilla parishad (ZP), her family brought to the notice of the ZP that she was suffering from cataract since birth, and that they had been told that she would remain blind forever as there was no cure for this rare birth defect.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics