Utilise govt newsletter to highlight flagship schemes, Ludhiana DC tells officials

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 01, 2023 11:36 PM IST

Ludhiana DC Surabhi Malik on Thursday directed officers to highlight Punjab government’s welfare schemes and flagship programmes through “Khabran Ludhianavi” newsletter

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Thursday directed officers to highlight Punjab government’s welfare schemes and flagship programmes through “Khabran Ludhianavi” newsletter, so that maximum people avail benefits.

The DC said newsletter was launched by administration on May 6 to ensure that information about government’s policies and schemes reaches maximum people. (HT Photo)
The DC said newsletter was launched by administration on May 6 to ensure that information about government’s policies and schemes reaches maximum people. (HT Photo)

Presiding over a meeting in Bachat Bhawan, Malik said the newsletter was launched by administration on May 6 to ensure that information about government’s policies and schemes reaches maximum people of Ludhiana.

The DC asked officers of several departments to send information about schemes and their success to concerned persons so that it can reach the general public. The plan to hold camps, meeting and functions must also be shared well in advance to ensure maximum public participation, she added.

The DC said that sometimes people who fulfil criteria under a government scheme, are not aware of the ways to avail it, adding that the newsletter will also help them to register for the scheme. The official said citizens would have the opportunity to provide suggestions to administration through the newsletter by emailing on acgludhiana@gmail.com.

Among those present on the occasion included District Planning Board chairman, Sharanpal Singh Makkar, additional deputy commissioners Sandeep Kumar, Major Amit Sareen and others.

Thursday, June 01, 2023
