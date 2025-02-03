Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dera Baba Nanak: 2 gangsters injured in cross-firing with police during weapon recovery

ByHT Correspondent, Batala
Feb 03, 2025 06:42 AM IST

The accused, Sarbjeet Singh alias Sabha, a resident of Malookwali, and Sunil Masih alias Labha, a resident of Shahpur Jajan, had been arrested in a case of firing at a shopkeeper at the Main Bazar in Dera Baba Nanak last month. The shopkeeper had reportedly received extortion calls from gangster Jeewan Fauji before the attack.

Two gangsters in police custody were injured in an exchange of fire after they allegedly attacked the accompanying cops during a weapon recovery exercise at Dera Baba Nanak on Sunday.

Two gangsters in police custody were injured in an exchange of fire after they allegedly attacked the accompanying cops during a weapon recovery exercise at Dera Baba Nanak on Sunday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
Two gangsters in police custody were injured in an exchange of fire after they allegedly attacked the accompanying cops during a weapon recovery exercise at Dera Baba Nanak on Sunday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The accused, Sarbjeet Singh alias Sabha, a resident of Malookwali, and Sunil Masih alias Labha, a resident of Shahpur Jajan, had been arrested in a case of firing at a shopkeeper at the Main Bazar in Dera Baba Nanak last month. The shopkeeper had reportedly received extortion calls from gangster Jeewan Fauji before the attack.

The arrested accused led the police to a location for weapon recovery. However, during the operation, they opened fire at the police. In the ensuing retaliatory action, both accused sustained gunshot injuries to their legs. Both were referred to Amritsar and their condition is stated to be stable, said officials.

A police spokesperson said, “In November last year, the owner of Maheshi General Store, Dera Baba Nanak, allegedly received an extortion call from gangster Jeewan Fauji. On his complaint, an FIR was registered”.

“Subsequently, on January 13, 2025, two unidentified individuals arrived on a motorcycle at Main Bazar, Dera Baba Nanak, and opened fire at the shopkeeper”, he said. Following the incident, an FIR was registered under Sections 109 and 111(5) of the BNS, and Section 25 of the Arms Act at PS Dera Baba Nanak, as per the officials.

The officials said, “The CCTV tracking team of Batala police traced the accused. This led to the identification and arrest of the perpetrators”.

The accused Sarbjeet Singh was arrested from Jalandhar, while Sunil Masih was apprehended from Vadodara, Gujarat. All conspirators and individuals who assisted the accused were also identified and arrested, according to the information.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On