Dera Baba Nanak: 2 gangsters injured in cross-firing with police during weapon recovery

Two gangsters in police custody were injured in an exchange of fire after they allegedly attacked the accompanying cops during a weapon recovery exercise at Dera Baba Nanak on Sunday.

The accused, Sarbjeet Singh alias Sabha, a resident of Malookwali, and Sunil Masih alias Labha, a resident of Shahpur Jajan, had been arrested in a case of firing at a shopkeeper at the Main Bazar in Dera Baba Nanak last month. The shopkeeper had reportedly received extortion calls from gangster Jeewan Fauji before the attack.

The arrested accused led the police to a location for weapon recovery. However, during the operation, they opened fire at the police. In the ensuing retaliatory action, both accused sustained gunshot injuries to their legs. Both were referred to Amritsar and their condition is stated to be stable, said officials.

A police spokesperson said, “In November last year, the owner of Maheshi General Store, Dera Baba Nanak, allegedly received an extortion call from gangster Jeewan Fauji. On his complaint, an FIR was registered”.

“Subsequently, on January 13, 2025, two unidentified individuals arrived on a motorcycle at Main Bazar, Dera Baba Nanak, and opened fire at the shopkeeper”, he said. Following the incident, an FIR was registered under Sections 109 and 111(5) of the BNS, and Section 25 of the Arms Act at PS Dera Baba Nanak, as per the officials.

The officials said, “The CCTV tracking team of Batala police traced the accused. This led to the identification and arrest of the perpetrators”.

The accused Sarbjeet Singh was arrested from Jalandhar, while Sunil Masih was apprehended from Vadodara, Gujarat. All conspirators and individuals who assisted the accused were also identified and arrested, according to the information.