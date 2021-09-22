Dera Bassi: 38-year-old woman killed, two injured in road accident

A 38-year-old woman was killed while two others suffered serious injuries after their car rammed into a tree while trying to avoid a collision with a car coming from the wrong side on Bhankharpur- Ghaggar bride in Dera Bassi on Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Swati Madan, a resident of Karnal. Her husband Hemraj Singh and mother-in-law Gurkrishna Kaur suffered serious injuries and are admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Police have registered a case against the driver of the car coming from the wrong side under Sections 304-A, 427, 338, 337 and 279 of Indian Penal Code. After the incident, the car driver fled from the scene. Investigating officer Balbir Singh said the registration number of the vehicle has been noted down and the accused will be arrested soon.

In his statement to the police, Hamraj said he works at a private company in Mohali and they were on their way back from Karnal when the accident took place.

Lalru mishap: 50-year-old man dies

A 50-year-old man died after his auto was hit by an unknown vehicle on Ambala –Chandigarh Highway in Lalru on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Munni Lal, a resident of Sector 20, Panchkula, who worked as a juice vendor.

Investigating officer Jagtar Singh said that Lal had gone to Ambala to buy fruits on his auto and while coming back, was hit by an unknown vehicle which resulted in injuries. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Lalru, where he was declared brought dead.

Police have registered a case against the driver of the unknown vehicle under Sections 304A, 279 and 427 of Indian Penal Code at Lalru Police station.