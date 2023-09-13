Dera Bassi firing incident: one held for firing, demanding 10 lakh from commission agent

Nearly five days after a firing incident outside a residence in Dera Bassi on September 8, police on Tuesday arrested a man for firing and demanding a ransom of ₹10 lakh from the victim. Handcuffs icon. (Getty Images)

The accused, Amanjot Singh, alias Amna, of Baroli village in Derabassi, armed with an illegal .32 pistol shot multiple rounds outside the home of victim Surinder Singh, who works as a collection agent for a microfinance company.

Singh had previously received threatening calls from an unknown individual asking to pay an extortion amount. Initially dismissing the calls as mere pranks, Singh did not take the threats seriously. However, matters took a terrifying turn on September 8 when Amanjot Singh opened fire outside Surendra Singh’s residence.

During the investigation, it came to light that Amanjot Singh, a high school dropout, was operating under the directives of Rana Benipal, a member of the notorious Bhupi Rana gang.

Rana Benipal, upon learning of Surendra Singh’s apparent wealth, believed that he could extract a substantial sum through extortion. When Surendra Singh did not take the initial extortion threats seriously, Rana Benipal hired Amanjot Singh to conduct a recce on the victim’s home, ultimately leading to the shooting incident.

A case under Section 336 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, and 27 of the Arms Act was registered.

Two nabbed for firing in Nayagaon in April

With the arrest of two persons, police cracked the case of a firing incident that took place in Nayagaon on April 5. In the firing, a person was shot in the leg. The assailants after injuring the victim, Monu Kumar, had opened fire in the air, triggering panic in the area.

The accused were identified as Gurdas, a resident of Pehowa in Haryana, and Mukul Singh of district Kullu in Himachal Pradesh. The police have recovered two .32 pistols and two live cartridges from their possession.

During the interrogation, the accused said they had fired upon Monu on the directions of gangster Ashu of Jind district in Haryana, who is currently in America.

They said Monu and Ashu were good friends. After Ashu learned that Monu and his wife were staying together in a hotel at Nayagaon, he hatched a plan to eliminate Monu and hired Gurdas and Mukul to do the same.

A case under Section 307 and 120 of the IPC, and Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered.

