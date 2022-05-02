Dera Bassi MLA catches PSPCL junior engineer drunk on duty
In the second such case in the past two weeks, Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa claimed to have caught a junior engineer (JE) of the Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL) drunk on duty at Handesra village in Dera Bassi on Saturday evening.
The JE Employees’ Union on the other hand claimed that the engineer, Krishan Kumar, was on official leave and attending a family function when he was called for duty. The union members said they will hold a protest against the MLA on Monday if any action is taken against Kumar.
The MLA had reached Handesra village on Saturday evening following a fire in a field. Discovering a power outage in the area and requirement of water motor pumps for fire fighting, the MLA directed senior PSPCL officials to restore the electricity supply.
On receiving orders from his seniors, JE Krishan Kumar reached the spot, where the MLA sensed that he was drunk and called the police, following which he taken to a hospital for medical examination.
Members of the JE Employees’ Union said Kumar tried to explain to the MLA that he had reached the spot from the midst of a family function that he was attending on official leave. But the MLA did not pay heed.
Dera Bassi executive engineer Inderpreet Singh said, “We verifying the facts around the JE’s leave and are also awaiting the medical examination report before taking further action.”
Meanwhile, the MLA also alleged that the JE misbehaved with him when he was being taken to the hospital by the police.
Earlier on April 17, Randhawa had caught Mubarakpur police post in-charge ASI Gulshan Kumar while consuming alcohol at the police post, following which the cop was suspended.
Chandigarh records hottest April since 2010
With an average maximum temperature of 38.5C, this April was the hottest since 2010, according to the India Meteorological Department. In 2010, the average maximum temperature was 38.9C at the airport observatory. This is the all-time highest for Chandigarh and was even recorded this year at the airport. The normal average maximum temperature for April as per the IMD is 34.3C. Before April, March this year was also the driest since 2008.
Chandigarh’s policy pangs: Electric vehicle policy stuck in the slow lane
Having formulated the Electric Vehicle Policy to make eco-friendly vehicles more popular and mainstream in the city, the Chandigarh administration has been going around in circles when it comes to implementing it. Nearly four years later, a draft was notified in February this year, and the final policy was to be notified and made effective from April 1. But the administration realised additional frameworks were needed for its implementation, delaying the policy once again.
It is in extremely high temperature that they prosper the most, says Shiv Shankar. The elderly man dawdles all day long on his bicycle through old Delhi lanes, selling his cool kanji vada. Shiv Shankar works the lanes with his youngest son, Praveen Kumar. “We had our own agricultural land near the Yamuna, here in Delhi.” Shiv Shankar takes out a glass bottle from a cloth bag slung on his cycle's handlebar.
77-year-old killed during robbery bid in Civil Lines
A 77-year-old man was robbed and murdered inside his two-storey house in Civil Lines early on Sunday morning, the police said, adding that they were on the lookout for at least two suspects. Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the victim had been identified as Ram Kishore Aggarwal, who was a property dealer. HT spoke to some of the victim's neighbours, who said he rarely had altercations with anyone.
AAP alleges north MCD awarded school tender to ‘fake NGO’
Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak on Sunday claimed the North Delhi Municipal Corporation awarded a tender for the upkeep work of a school to a non-existent NGO, an allegation the Bharatiya Janata Party denied.
