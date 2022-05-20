Dera Bassi pharma firm fined ₹5 lakh for violating Water Act
The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh on a Dera Bassi-based pharmaceutical company for multiple violations of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.
Located in Saidpura village, the firm, Nectar Life Sciences, manufactures antibiotic drugs.
During an inspection of the firm’s plant in the village on March 29, a PPCB team found untreated effluents being discharged into the fly ash area for stagnation. Besides, JCB machines were working to cover the stagnant effluent accumulated in the fly ash area.
A retaining wall erected by the firm was not adequate to stop the discharge of effluent and fly ash into a nearby drain.
The PPCB team found that the firm had developed multiple plantation areas for management of effluent, but these were not made as per Karnal Technology. The plantations were at different levels and at some places, the furrows were much deeper than 0.5 metre.
There was no proper network of pipelines for the utilisation of treated water and flexible pipes were seen lying in a number of places. These pipes were being used to partially pump its treated effluents across the drain for irrigation purposes, the PPCB team observed.
From the plantation area, creeks were leading to the drain, indicating that effluent is discharged into the drain off and on. Even stagnation of water was noticed in some of the stretches of the plantation area.
The team also found that the plant had installed three solvent recovery sections, but had not complied with the standard operating procedure (SOP) framed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The incinerators installed to handle hazardous waste were not maintaining requisite temperature as per guidelines.
PPCB superintending engineer Paramjeet Singh said in view of multiple violations of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, a fine of ₹ ₹5 lakh was imposed on the firm that was also directed to comply with PPCB directions, failing which legal action will be initiated.
Meanwhile, plant head Puneet Sood said they had already complied with the PPCB directions and submitted this in writing.
Woman spots leopard, panic in Dera Bassi village
Panic gripped the residents of Janetpur, Dera Bassi, after a woman and some children spotted a leopard in the fields around 11 am on Thursday. Villagers informed the police, who alerted the wildlife department. Swinging into action, the department set up a cage to trap the wild cat and made announcements asking people to stay indoors. A wildlife department team, along with police personnel, has also been deployed in the area.
PGIMER Chandigarh launches card to track medical record of patients with inflammatory bowel disease
With an aim to help patients with chronic Inflammatory bowel disease manage the disease effectively, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research launched IBD cards on Thursday, globally celebrated as World IBD Day. IBD, an ongoing illness caused by the inflammation of the intestines, has two main types: ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The IBD card has been designed by PGIMER's gastroenterology department, in association with Colitis and Crohn's Foundation, India.
Chandigarh: Rag-picker batters snatcher to death, held
Angered over the snatching of Raju's rickshaw, a rag-picker battered a 24-year-old youth to death and injured another man while they were asleep in the Sector-38 market in the wee hours of Thursday. Around 11 pm on Wednesday, while he was returning home, Manoj and Kishori, also rag-pickers, intercepted him near the e-Sampark Centre in Sector 38-D. An altercation ensued and the accused forcibly snatched his rickshaw.
Chances of light rain in Chandigarh till May 24
After the recent spell of severe heat, some relief is around the corner, as the India Meteorological Department has forecast chances of light rain in the city every day till May 24. The city's maximum temperature continued to rise, going up from 40.3C on Wednesday to 41C on Thursday, 3.4 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature also went up from 23.2C on Wednesday to 26.4C on Thursday, 3.7 degrees above normal.
Chandigarh employees’ revised pay scales set to be finalised within 15 days
The UT administration is working to finalise the revised pay scales UT employees as per the Central Services Rules within 15 days. The child care leave for women will increase from one to two years. For professors in colleges under the UT administration, the retirement age may increase to 65 years. Similarly, other allowances are likely to increase.
