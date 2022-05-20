Dera Bassi pharma firm fined 5 lakh for violating Water Act

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh on a Dera Bassi-based pharmaceutical company for multiple violations of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.

Located in Saidpura village, the firm, Nectar Life Sciences, manufactures antibiotic drugs.

During an inspection of the firm’s plant in the village on March 29, a PPCB team found untreated effluents being discharged into the fly ash area for stagnation. Besides, JCB machines were working to cover the stagnant effluent accumulated in the fly ash area.

A retaining wall erected by the firm was not adequate to stop the discharge of effluent and fly ash into a nearby drain.

The PPCB team found that the firm had developed multiple plantation areas for management of effluent, but these were not made as per Karnal Technology. The plantations were at different levels and at some places, the furrows were much deeper than 0.5 metre.

There was no proper network of pipelines for the utilisation of treated water and flexible pipes were seen lying in a number of places. These pipes were being used to partially pump its treated effluents across the drain for irrigation purposes, the PPCB team observed.

From the plantation area, creeks were leading to the drain, indicating that effluent is discharged into the drain off and on. Even stagnation of water was noticed in some of the stretches of the plantation area.

The team also found that the plant had installed three solvent recovery sections, but had not complied with the standard operating procedure (SOP) framed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The incinerators installed to handle hazardous waste were not maintaining requisite temperature as per guidelines.

PPCB superintending engineer Paramjeet Singh said in view of multiple violations of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, a fine of ₹ ₹5 lakh was imposed on the firm that was also directed to comply with PPCB directions, failing which legal action will be initiated.

Meanwhile, plant head Puneet Sood said they had already complied with the PPCB directions and submitted this in writing.

