Dera Bassi police bust gang robbing people after offering rides in shared cab

Police have busted a gang that robbed two people within a span of nine days after offering them shared taxi rides in Dera Bassi earlier this month. Explaining the modus operandi of the gang, Dera Bassi assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Darpan Ahluwalia said the gang would approach passengers waiting to board buses at the Singhpura bus stand and offer them cheaper rides in their shared taxi. (Getty Images)

While two accused, Rajinder and Neha, both residents of Zirakpur, have been arrested, search is on for their three accomplices. Police have also recovered a Volkswagen Vento car from the duo that they used to lure passengers.

Explaining the modus operandi of the gang, Dera Bassi assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Darpan Ahluwalia said the gang would approach passengers waiting to board buses at the Singhpura bus stand and offer them cheaper rides in their shared taxi.

With their accomplices already in the back seat of the car, posing as other passengers, the victim would be forced to take the front seat next to the driver.

They would then drive the car to Haripur Kuran village on the pretext of avoiding toll fee and rob the passengers of their valuables after restraining them from behind.

Among their latest victims were Dhakoli resident Narendra Kumar and Hisar resident Bhanu. Narendra was robbed of ₹1.64 lakh, besides his mobile phone and documents, on November 16 and the latter of ₹27,800, mobile phone and documents on November 7. Separate cases of theft, extortion and criminal conspiracy were registered in this regard at the Dera Bassi police station.

The ASP added, “The gang members are history-sheeters, facing multiple cases of snatching and drug peddling. Multiple teams have been deployed for both technical and human surveillance to apprehend the remaining gang members. Neha’s husband is among those being pursued. Efforts are underway to apprehend the entire gang.”