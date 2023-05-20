Dera Bassi police bust gang planning petrol pump robbery

Dera Bassi police have busted a robbers’ gang that was planning to strike at a petrol pump in Lalru area. Dera Bassi ASP Darpan Ahluwalia said one of them was working for an online food delivery company, another for a coaching centre and one of them was even an army aspirant. (Getty Images)

With the arrest of six gang members, police have recovered two .32-bore pistols with 15 live cartridges and two country made pistols with five live cartridges.

An electric shock device, a stun gun and sharp-edged weapons were also found in the possession of the accused, identified as Malkit Singh, Bhanu, Ankit and Navjot Singh, all hailing from New Delhi; and Ashish Kumar and Lakesh Langa, hailing from Uttar Pradesh. All are aged between 20 and 23.

As per police, five of the accused, except Navjot, were nabbed from a vacant plot near a fuel station on Ballopur Road, Lalru, where they were planning to commit a dacoity. Two .32-bore pistols with 15 live cartridges were recovered from them.

The five gang members were presented before a court and sent to five-day police remand.

During interrogation, they revealed that their leader Malkit had kept more weapons and cartridges with his friend Navjot Singh, also a resident of Delhi.

Police raided Navjot’s house and recovered two country made pistols and five cartridges from his possession. He was presented before a court and sent to 12-day police remand.

2 cops attacked for saving man from assault, 15 booked

Dera Bassi police have booked 15 persons for attacking two policemen after they intervened to rescue a man being attacked by them in Dera Bassi on Thursday

Among the accused, seven were identified as Sonu, Sahir, Saleem, Sohail, Rahul, Nazim and Shahbaz.

The two cops, ASI Gaurav Sharma and constable Sharat, were out for patrolling when they saw a group attacking a man with sharp-edged weapons.

As they stepped in to save the victim, the assailants turned on them, before fleeing. The victim is said to be stable.

The accused have been booked under Sections 307, 353, 341, 323, 294,186, 506,148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code.