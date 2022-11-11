Dera follower’s murder fallout: Electronic, police surveillance enhanced at Salabatpura dera

A day after murder of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh, an uneasy calm prevailed at Bathinda’s Salabatpura, the biggest branch of the dera in Punjab.

Located about 50-kms from the district headquarters on Barnala-Bajakhana, police security has been scaled up around the dera since Thursday.

In-charge of the dera branch Jora Singh said on Friday that he has not been briefed by the police authorities about any fresh threat.

“There has been round-the-clock police security for the last few months. Punjab’s 45-member committee decides satsang but we have yet to get an update about the next gathering at Salabatpura this week or in the next few days,” said the in-charge.

Salabatpura, is the state headquarters of the Sirsa-based sect, which is spread over 100 acres.

It is considered a hyper-sensitive venue as it was the place where the dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had worn an outfit similar to the 10th Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh in May, 2007.

The incident had led to clashes between Sikhs and the dera followers.

Sources said no special activity was seen at the dera branch since Thursday.

“Followers started gathering at Kotkapura and only a few were seen today at Salabatpura,” said police sources.

Phul deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Aaswant Dhaliwal said the dera and its vicinity are manned by the police team and electronic surveillance has been enhanced.

Earlier, six police personnel were stationed but now more policemen have been deployed to guard the dera, he added.

“Earlier only the dera premises had CCTV cameras. After our suggestion, the dera management has installed cameras all around its vicinity a few days ago. Now special nakas have been laid on the rural roads leading to the dera,” said the DSP.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) J Elenchezian said branches of the dera located in different parts are under the constant watch of police.