Dera follower’s murder: Punjab Police found wanting once again

Faridkot : The arrest of three accused in the Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda follower’s murder by Delhi Police from Punjab in less than 24 hours of the incident has left the state police red-faced.

The Delhi Police on Friday arrested 26-year-old Jitender Lal, a resident of Rohtak, Haryana, and apprehended two minors in connection with the killing of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh, an accused in the 2015 sacrilege cases. He was shot dead by six assailants at his shop on Hari Nau road in Kotkapura on Thursday morning. His security guard Hakam Singh and another shopkeeper Amar Singh also sustained injuries in the attack, which was caught on CCTV.

In Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case too, most of the major breakthroughs have been made by the Delhi Police, leaving their Punjab counterparts in Punjab embarrassed. The singer was shot dead at Jawahar ke village in Mansa district on May 29.

While Punjab Police were gathering details of the killing, Delhi Police were quick to take custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on May 30 in an Arms Act case and started an investigation into the singer’s murder.

Following Bishnoi’s interrogation, Delhi Police made the first breakthrough in the singer’s murder case with the arrest of two shooters — Priyavrat, alias Fauji, and Kashish, alias Kuldeep — from Kutch in Gujarat. Later, another shooter, Ankit Sersa, was also arrested by the Delhi Police’s special cell.

Subsequently, two shooters Manpreet Singh, alias Mannu Kussa, and Jagroop Sing, alias Roopa, were eliminated by the Punjab Police in an encounter in Amritsar.

Another shooter Deepak Mundi was arrested from the Indo-Nepal border in joint operation with the Delhi Police’s special cell.

Having fled from the custody of Punjab Police on October 1, an accused in Moose Wala murder case, gangster Deepak Tinu, was arrested by the Delhi Police’s special cell from Rajasthan’s Ajmer on October 19, while Punjab Police struggled to even piece together the circumstances around his escape.

Even the RPG attack case on the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in Mohali was also solved by the Delhi Police special cell with the arrest of the accused in October. The rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was fired at the third floor of the highly-guarded intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali’s Sector 77 on May 9 evening.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON