Dera Jagmalwali succession dispute: Sirsa tense, internet suspended for a day

The Haryana government on Wednesday suspended mobile internet services in Sirsa district till Thursday midnight , a day before the bhog ceremony of religious leader and Dera Jagmalwali head Bahadur Chand Vakil, who passed away on August 1. A large number of his followers are expected to reach the dera. Two factions led by Virender Singh and the former dera head’s nephew Amar Singh, respectively, are involved in the tussle for control of the dera, which has followers in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. (Getty image)

The ceremony for the selection of Vakil’s successor is also expected to be held on Thursday. The preparations for “antim ardas” (final prayers for the deceased) for Vakil has been done.

As per Sirsa district officials, the internet services have been shut down to prevent rumours spreading over Vakil’s death. The police have been deployed in the dera and other parts of Sirsa and Fatehabad to maintain peace in the area.

After Vakil’s demise, Birender, a sufi singer, had declared himself as the next dera head. However, Amar refused to accept him while alleging him of orchestrating Vakil’s murder.

Addressing a press conference in Sirsa, Birender said he will not take charge as the dera head until a probe is completed over the Vakil’s death.

“ Maharaj ji’s son Chand Singh had visited the dera three years ago to sought ₹1 lakh from him for his bypass surgery and told him that he will repay the amount after selling his crop. But Maharaj ji denied him the amount saying that the dera runs with the devotees’ money and he should have sought money from one of his relatives. Vakil sahab was ill since December 2022 and you can check my accounts, I have not taken a single money. Dera is ready to face any probe and we made all attempts to save Maharaj ji but he had cancer,” he added.

He urged the followers to attend the bhog ceremony and assured that no one will be Vakil’s successor until his death is probed.

“ The dera management will continue to look after it until all things get clear. Chand Mahatma, who heads Khushpur Dham Dera at Goriwala village, is trying to defame our dera and is planning all things against us. He maintained rivalry with Vakil sahab,” Birender Singh added.

Dr Sandeep Guleria, a doctor at Apollo hospital in Delhi, said he along with other doctors from AIIMS, Delhi and Max hospital, Delhi, were giving medical treatment to Vakil since 2010 and his health started declining since 2022.

“He had cancer in urine and gallbladder, which was expanded. We tried our best to save his life but he passed away on August 1. Dr Atul Sharma of Max hospital in Delhi was giving him targeted therapies but this time his health has worsened. His chest and lungs also got weakened,” he added.

Vakil joined Dera Jagmalwali in 1968 and he was appointed its head on August 9, 1998. However, the other group, led by Amar, demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death.

“A group of persons, including Birender, Balkaur Singh, Lahri, Nand Lal Grover and others, were in a hurry to perform his burial and his death was suspicious. Their main intention was to take possession of the dera and they have nothing to do with followers’ faith,” the former dera chief’s nephew said.

Chand alleged that Vakil was not provided adequate medical care. He demanded a CBI probe to ascertain the exact reason and timing of the death, adding that the administration should take control over the dera.