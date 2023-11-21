close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dereliction of duty: Samalkha MC secretary, sanitary inspector face the music

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 21, 2023 07:32 AM IST

Haryana Right to Service Commission has recommended disciplinary action against the secretary of Samalkha municipal body and imposed a penalty of ₹15,000 on a sanitary inspector of the municipal body. An official spokesperson said punitive action came after appeals filed by a citizen for removal of solid waste from streets and roads in Samalkha did not bring results.

During the hearing by the commission, the appellant said that the sewage system was obstructed due to the nearby dairy waste, leading to an increase in mosquito infestation and posing health risks for residents, especially children and the elderly. Despite repeated pleas to the sub-divisional magistrate, the district municipal commissioner and the municipal committee’s secretary, no attention was paid to address the issue.

The spokesperson said the commission, after conducting investigation, found lapses in the case. The commission found instances of dereliction of duty by the sanitary inspector, Vikas during the period. This negligence prompted the commission to impose a fine of 15,000 on him.

The spokesperson said that the commission also found that municipal committee’s secretary, Mukesh Kumar is also at fault, and failed to take action on the initial appeal raised on July 27. The commission thus recommended disciplinary action against him.

