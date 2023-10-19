Desh Bhagat varsity row: HC stays govt order on 10 lakh relief to students admitted ‘illegally’

The Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed the September 20 Punjab government decision of shifting nursing students, reportedly admitted illegally, out of Desh Bhagat University (DBU) in Fatehgarh Sahib and granting them ₹10 lakh each as compensation. The high court bench of acting chief justice Ritu Bahri and justice Manisha Batra also sought government response by January 31.

It was on September 20 that the Punjab government directed that DBU will not admit any new students for any nursing course from now onwards. DBU would provide a complete list of the session 2020-2021 third-year students, who have been affected by the alleged illegal admissions and needed to be shifted, to the department. The DBU was also directed to pay a fine of ₹10 lakh to each of the students who has been enrolled over and above the prescribed number of seats to compensate for trauma and dislocation, which the students will have to face. The order by the Punjab government was passed upon reported inspection of the college in which it found that students were admitted in two of its nursing colleges beyond the prescribed limit.

Acting on this report, the Indian Nursing Council (INC), on October 5 had communicated to the state government that recognition granted to the university be withdrawn.

The high court has stayed both the orders of September 20 and October 5 but took an undertaking from the DBU that any student who wants to migrate would be allowed to do so by giving no objection certificate.

The high court acted on the plea from the university, in which it was argued that the NOC granted had not been cancelled till date and there is no report given by the INC that any of the seats are unsuitable. It was also argued that letters written on September 20 and October 5 have been issued without giving an opportunity of hearing to the university.

