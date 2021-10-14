Despite 76% fall in stubble burning cases, Haryana cities record poor air quality

Even as the Haryana government is claiming a considerable fall in stubble burning cases, the air quality of eight Haryana cities has reached the poor category.

Figures provided by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board show more than 76% dip in cases of stubble burning. The cases have come down to 298 from September 15 to October 12, against 1,264 cases reported during this period last year.

But the air quality measured by the Central Pollution Control Board revealed that the air quality in eight cities has turned poor as the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Panipat was measured at 280, followed by Faridabad (274), Ballabgarh (269), Gurugram Sector 51 (254), Yamunanagar (223), Sonepat (208), Rohtak (206), and Karnal (205).

Of 24 cities mentioned in the AQI bulletin of the CPCB, Narnaul is the only city in Haryana which has satisfactory air quality as the air quality of several other cities including Bhiwani, Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Daruhera, Fatehabad, Hisar, Jind, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Manesar, Panchkula and Sirsa was measured as moderate.

AQI between 0 to 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, and 101 to 200 moderate. However, AQI between 201 to 300 is classified as poor, 301 to 400 very poor and it crosses over to the severe zone at 401.

As per reports, the air quality of several Haryana cities got affected in the past couple of days following a sudden rise in the incidents of stubble burning.

The figures revealed that around 85% farm fire incidents were reported in the last five days as Haryana recorded 51 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number for this year to 298.

A major change in air quality of most Haryana cities was reported in past one week as on October 6 only Yamunanagar had poor quality with AQI of 223.

The air quality of most Haryana cities including Ambala, Bhiwani, Hisar, Gurugram, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Manesar, Panipat, Palwal, Panchkula, Rohtak, Sonepat was satisfactory; and moderate in Bahadurgarh, Ballabhgarh, Bhiwadi, Charkhi Dadri and Faridabad.

Reacting to fall in cases of stubble burning this year, HSPCB member secretary S Narayanan said the steps for ex-situ and in-situ management of the crop residue and deployment of eco-friendly equipments in large scale have brought a positive result to check stubble burning.

On rise in cases in the past couple of days, he said, “Delayed harvest could be the reason behind it but before jumping to any conclusion (that the cases may rise in days to come), he said they should wait for a week as they are trying to prevent the incidences.

On why the air quality of most cities has changed despite a considerable fall in stubble burning cases, Narayanan has refuted any dodging or dereliction in monitoring, saying, “monitoring is done by the Haryana Space Applications Centre. There are many factors that may be affecting the air quality.”

