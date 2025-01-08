Despite clear majority, NC silent on critical issues: PDP chief

Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said that despite having clear majority, the National Conference government is silent on critical issues from unjust employee terminations to rising unemployment and a traumatic process of verification. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti pays tribute to her father and former J&K CM Mufti Mohammad Sayeed on his death anniversary, in Bijbehara in Anantnag district. (PTI)

On the ninth death anniversary of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, a big rally was organised by the party at Dara Shikoh, park in Bijbehara, Anantnag.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti described her father as a statesman who championed “peace with dignity” and tirelessly served the people of Jammu and Kashmir and said his tenure has left an indelible mark, even in challenging times.

On the occasion Mehbooba also took a dig at NC government saying that they have failed to resolve problems of J&K people.

“Mufti Sahab transformed the region despite limited seats. Today, despite a clear majority, the government is silent on critical issues from unjust employee terminations to rising unemployment, and a traumatic process of verification,” she said and described the Mufti Sayeed’s tenure from 2002 to 200 pivotal for the region. “Despite holding just 16 seats, his policies focused on the people, establishing security and laying the foundation for a new era in governance. His efforts to bridge the gap between Delhi and Kashmir, as well as his bold moves like opening the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road, facilitated cross-border trade and family reunions, promoting dialogue and reconciliation,” she said adding that the region is still grappling with political instability, Mufti Sayeed’s pragmatic approach centered on dialogue, mutual respect, and inclusivity—remains a guiding principle for conflict resolution today.

Mehbooba said that under his leadership, J&K saw significant advancements in education, infrastructure, and agriculture. “His vision also led to the establishment of universities and colleges, benefiting all regions, including Ladakh. Notably, the PM’s package for the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits was another landmark initiative during his tenure.”

She also criticised the current government for diving the youth in J&K. “This government should stop dividing the young generation and J&K people along quota lines. The ongoing injustice against open merit should end while ensuring that the rights of marginalised and underrepresented communities across state are safeguarded.”

She said that the past governments, including her own, ensured that state subjects of J&K were adequately represented and their seats secured. “It is unfortunate that today, instead of creating opportunities and fostering unity, the government is resorting to policies that divide and alienate our youth,” she said.