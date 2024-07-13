 Despite fines, veggie market remains littered - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jul 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Despite fines, veggie market remains littered

BySukhpreet Singh, Ludhiana
Jul 14, 2024 05:22 AM IST

Despite fines issued by the mandi board, the city’s vegetable continued to be littered with garbage, visitors alleged.

Despite fines issued by the mandi board, the city’s vegetable continued to be littered with garbage, visitors alleged.

Garbage dump in Vegetable market near Jalandhar Bypass in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Garbage dump in Vegetable market near Jalandhar Bypass in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The visitors to the market have raised concerns over unsanitary conditions and said they have become a problem for vendors and shoppers alike.

In June, senior mandi board officials inspected the vegetable market and highlighted its “unhygienic” condition. They took up the issue with the secretary of the market committee and stressed the need for immediate action. The contractor for waste management at the mandi was fined by the contractor just a few months ago.

Every day, over 30,000 customers, sellers and workers visit the market, which is central to the vegetable trade in the city and surrounding areas. Vendors claimed that a waste disposal contract, worth 57 lakh, was awarded in May. However, they alleged that little progress has been made in finding a long-lasting solution to the garbage problem.

Garbage heaps can be seen at the market and have become breeding grounds for flies and mosquitoes. The situation has been exacerbated by the onset of the monsoon, which results in waterlogging.

Despite repeated attempts, district mandi officer Gurmatpal Singh was not available for comments.

Deputy commissioner Sakhsi Sawhney said, “I have directed the officials concerned to get it checked and submit a report.”

New Vegetable Market Commission Agent Association vice-president Rishu Arora said, “The contractor has failed to remove the waste, which should otherwise be done daily. As the contractor lacks necessary machinery, rainwater has accumulated at the mandi and it carries the garbage onto roads.”

Tarun Jain, a regular visitor to the vegetable market, expressed his frustration. “The mandi board generates substantial revenue from vendors and yet, the market’s condition suggests that officials are complicit with the contractor. Workers usually collect the garbage from the market and dump it at the corners, causing waste to pile up,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Despite fines, veggie market remains littered
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On