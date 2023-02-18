Destination abroad, close-knit weddings in vogue this marriage season

Smaller but with more number of events, limited guest lists, destinations abroad – as big fat weddings in Ludhiana are back with a vengeance post Covid-19, it’s the size of gatherings that have shrunk with the elite preferring close-knit and more luxurious weddings.

The restrictions on the number of guests that used to be imposed during the pandemic are no longer there but the number of guests continues to be lesser than what it was in pre Covid times, share wedding planners in Ludhiana. The weddings, have no doubt become more opulent with the hosts leaving no stone unturned to make these as lavish and warm.

While a recent wedding of a city-based businessman’s son in Vietnam became the talk of the town, hosts are increasingly opting for destinations such as Thailand (Phuket) and UAE as well. Most popular destinations in the country continue to be Rajasthan, Goa and Mussoorie.

“While expenditures have grown, the gatherings have become indeed smaller. People have realised during Covid that they can host weddings with limited guests who are close and who matter the most. Their best bet is to host the weddings at some other scenic destination with a limited number like 300 guests and make these as memorable. Moreover, the cost incurred comes out to be more or less the same as compared,” says Rajneesh Kalra, owner of Razzle Resorts on Pakhowal Road.

Kalra adds that the business for weddings has been good over the last two months but for those resorts which have a larger capacity of say 1500 guests, they are not getting as many numbers. “Ludhiana has the largest resorts in state in terms of occupancy, they are getting businesses but the number of people remain less as compared to what it was in pre-Covid times. Another reason is also because, few NRI’s are now opting to come to Punjab to organise weddings as they fear security owing to deteriorating state of law and order in state,” he says.

Ludhiana-based wedding designer Tanvi Puri Kalra says Rajasthan is the hub for Ludhianvis to organise weddings.

“Rajasthan is the big hub. One can organise wedding there with any kind of budget. The gathering is usually of 300-400 people. More recently, five-star properties in Thailand are widely sought after. A select few weddings hosted by Ludhiana based families have also been organised in UAE,” she says adding that besides being intimate, these weddings offer a fairy-tale style setting with Instagram worthy backdrops of palatial hotels.

These weddings glitter with dance performances and choreography is now a must. “We witnessed events like ‘Qawali night’ at one of the weddings in Goa organised by our cousin who is based in Ludhiana. The number of events has increased and some families also divide guests on the basis of events which is also a reason why gatherings are smaller,” says city resident Barkha Thapar.