Deterrence or state interference: New anti-sacrilege law sparks panthic debate

The Punjab government’s recent enactment of the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, designed to impose stricter penalties for sacrilege (beadbi) of the Sikh holy scripture, has sparked significant debate and divided the Sikh community.

The Punjab government’s recent enactment of the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, designed to impose stricter penalties for sacrilege (beadbi) of the Sikh holy scripture, has sparked significant debate and divided the Sikh community. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

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The 2015 Bargari sacrilege incidents sparked global Sikh outrage and widespread unrest across Punjab. This initial desecration, followed by numerous similar incidents in the years that followed, fuelled a persistent community demand for new legislation to ensure stringent punishment for perpetrators.

Sikh activist Gurjit Singh Khalsa ended a 560-day protest atop a 400-foot BSNL tower on April 24. He climbed down after Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria approved a bill toughening sacrilege laws. To celebrate the unanimous legislative victory, chief minister Bhagwant Mann is taking out a statewide ‘Shukrana Yatra’ to offer thanks.

While one section of the Sikh community welcomed the law, another segment has raised serious concerns, expressed apprehensions, and registered objections over the law.

Baba Sarabjot Singh Bedi, a Sikh leader and descendant of Guru Nanak, said, “While legal measures are necessary to address incidents of sacrilege, the law should not be so stringent that it creates fear among Sikhs regarding the carrying of ‘saroops’ (scriptures) of Guru Granth Sahib and ‘Gutkas’.”

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{{^usCountry}} He expressed concern that such strict legislation could deter Sikhs from practicing their faith. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He expressed concern that such strict legislation could deter Sikhs from practicing their faith. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Justice (retd) RS Sodhi said, “Under the framework of the Constitution, any act that deliberately insults or provokes religious sentiments, or incites violence against a community or its sacred symbols, already falls squarely within the domain of criminal law and public order. The state’s law-and-order machinery is fully empowered to investigate, prosecute and punish such offences. To create a separate law specifically for Guru Granth Sahib risks implying that the spiritual authority of the Sikh scripture somehow depends upon the protective arm of the state or institutions like the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC)”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Justice (retd) RS Sodhi said, “Under the framework of the Constitution, any act that deliberately insults or provokes religious sentiments, or incites violence against a community or its sacred symbols, already falls squarely within the domain of criminal law and public order. The state’s law-and-order machinery is fully empowered to investigate, prosecute and punish such offences. To create a separate law specifically for Guru Granth Sahib risks implying that the spiritual authority of the Sikh scripture somehow depends upon the protective arm of the state or institutions like the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC)”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} SGPC member and former general secretary Kiranjot Kaur termed it as “most dangerous law”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SGPC member and former general secretary Kiranjot Kaur termed it as “most dangerous law”. {{/usCountry}}

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“The most dangerous law to be used against Sikhs to date. No warrant is required for arrest, no bail will be granted, no compromise will be allowed, there is no fixed time limit to conclude the case proceedings, the police have no accountability and are given legal immunity. Is there any better law than this to settle personal vendettas”, she asked.

Gurmeet Singh Sidhu, professor of religious studies in Punjabi University, Patiala, said, “According to the Sikh philosophy, no law on the earth can be above Guru. Secondly, if the dowry system does not end after strict law, drugs can not be rooted out even after stringent punishment, how can sacrilege be stopped by introducing stricter law”.

Baldeep Singh Ramoowalia, a young Sikh scholar, said, “Sikhs are divided over this law, but the government is celebrating its move. Altogether, this law has no benefit. Instead, it damages Sikhism”.

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Paramjit Singh Mand, a Sikh leader, said, “The panth categorically rejects any attempt by the state to unilaterally legislate on matters that are intrinsically tied to Sikh doctrine, maryada, and theological principles.

On the other hand, Samana morcha activists, a section of Satkar committees, a section of Sant Samaj, and Sikh Sadbhawna Dal are unconditionally supporting the legislation.

“The government has only made amendments in the old Bill introduced by the SAD-BJP government, including provision of stricter punishment , which will act as a deterrent. Why did the SGPC and Akal Takht jathedar not comment on it earlier,” asked Baldev Singh Wadala, former ragi of Golden Temple and Sikh Sadbhawna Dal chief.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Surjit Singh ...Read More Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran. Read Less

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