Development, law and order missing in Haryana, says Hooda
Leader of Opposition and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said development as well as law and order are missing in the state ever since the BJP-JJP government came to power.
Addressing a press conference at the residence of MLA Bishan Lal Saini in Yamunanagar, Hooda said the present government has pushed Haryana into a situation where there are no teachers in schools, doctors in hospitals, and employees in government offices.
“When the Congress was in power the state, it used to follow the policy of giving jobs. On the contrary, the present government is moving ahead on the policy of taking away jobs,” he said.
Giving the example of schools, he said there are 63 schools in state where there is no teacher. There are 40 schools, including schools in Yamunanagar, where there is only one teacher, he added.
“In Yamunanagar, PTI and drawing teachers who were fired from their jobs are continuously staging a sit-in. They will be reinstated if the Congress government is formed,” he told the media.
The former chief minister said a power plant was installed in Yamunanagar during the Congress government so that 24-hour electricity can be provided to all citizens but policies pursued by the present government have pushed Haryana into darkness. People have to face power-cuts for hours now. The condition of rest of Haryana can be gauged from this, he said.
On problems of farmers, Hooda said wheat growers suffered huge losses due to the weather and significant drop in production.
“Till date, the current government has not done full girdawari of the damage caused by unseasonal rains. In many places, including Hisar, farmers are protesting. To compensate for the loss suffered by farmers, the government should give a bonus of ₹500 per quintal on MSP of wheat,” he demanded.
Former speaker Kuldeep Sharma, ex-minister Ashok Arora, former Union minister Jai Prakash, MLA Bishan Lal Saini, and MLA Varun Chaudhary were also present.
-
Wheat procurement reaches half-way mark
The food and civil supplies department, Punjab, on Wednesday reached half-way of the procurement target of 135 lakh tonnes fixed at the onset of wheat procurement on April 1. “It is an accomplishment that Punjab's four procurement agencies and Centre's Food Corporation of India have successfully accomplished 50% of the total target within 20 days after the start of the wheat procurement,” said a state government spokesperson.
-
Despite taking appointment, DGP didn’t meet us: BJP delegation
A Punjab BJP delegation on Wednesday alleged that despite taking a prior appointment to meet the DGP, the Punjab DGP, VK Bhawra didn't meet them. The delegation led by state general secretaries Rajesh Bagga and Jeevan Gupta claimed that despite taking a prior appointment with the Punjab DGP, VK Bhawra, he didn't meet them.
-
Assam: 2 killed as speeding car runs over pedestrians, drags man for 9 km
Two persons were killed in Assam's Cachar district on Tuesday night when a speeding car reportedly ran over a group of pedestrians and dragged a man for 9 km by its wheels, police said. The accident took place at Rajpur area of Jalalpur under Katigorah police station near India-Bangladesh border. The deceased persons have been identified as Sanjay Teli (24) and Krishna Adhikari (39), both residents of Rajpur village.
-
BJP legislators in Karnataka call for mosques’ survey
Two BJP legislators have proposed a survey on mosques and maulvis (clerics) to “know who they are and where they are from”, amid attacks on Muslim vendors and religious places in Karnataka. Hubballi-Dharwad West legislator Arvind Bellad added that such a survey or mapping would help the government monitor radicals. The probe against a maulvi, Waseem, in connection with the violence reported in Hubballi, about 450 kms from Bengaluru began after some videos were recovered from the phones of a few people arrested in connection with the case, police said.
-
Resolving teachers’ issue priority: Hayer
Education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Wednesday held meetings with different teacher unions of the state. During the meeting, he said the education sector is the priority of the Aam Aadmi Party government which is fully committed to creating a robust atmosphere necessary for ensuring quality education in government schools of the state. Hayer said only teachers can transform the school education atmosphere, hence he would accord priority to resolving their issues.
