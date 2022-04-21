Development, law and order missing in Haryana, says Hooda

Leader of Opposition and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said development as well as law and order are missing in the state ever since the BJP-JJP government came to power.

Addressing a press conference at the residence of MLA Bishan Lal Saini in Yamunanagar, Hooda said the present government has pushed Haryana into a situation where there are no teachers in schools, doctors in hospitals, and employees in government offices.

“When the Congress was in power the state, it used to follow the policy of giving jobs. On the contrary, the present government is moving ahead on the policy of taking away jobs,” he said.

Giving the example of schools, he said there are 63 schools in state where there is no teacher. There are 40 schools, including schools in Yamunanagar, where there is only one teacher, he added.

“In Yamunanagar, PTI and drawing teachers who were fired from their jobs are continuously staging a sit-in. They will be reinstated if the Congress government is formed,” he told the media.

The former chief minister said a power plant was installed in Yamunanagar during the Congress government so that 24-hour electricity can be provided to all citizens but policies pursued by the present government have pushed Haryana into darkness. People have to face power-cuts for hours now. The condition of rest of Haryana can be gauged from this, he said.

On problems of farmers, Hooda said wheat growers suffered huge losses due to the weather and significant drop in production.

“Till date, the current government has not done full girdawari of the damage caused by unseasonal rains. In many places, including Hisar, farmers are protesting. To compensate for the loss suffered by farmers, the government should give a bonus of ₹500 per quintal on MSP of wheat,” he demanded.

Former speaker Kuldeep Sharma, ex-minister Ashok Arora, former Union minister Jai Prakash, MLA Bishan Lal Saini, and MLA Varun Chaudhary were also present.