‘Development not at nature’s cost’: PAU students march to save trees

Students of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Monday, staged a peaceful torch march on the campus under the banner of “Save Trees” to oppose the proposed cutting of trees for road widening works. Holding torches and raising slogans, the students marched through the university premises, drawing attention to what they termed a serious threat to the institution’s green cover and ecological balance. Students at PAU during a peaceful protest outside the campus library on Monday. (HT Photo)

The protest was organised after preparations were reportedly made to fell a large number of trees in the name of infrastructure development. The students maintained that the trees are not merely part of the campus landscape but are closely linked to the university’s identity and its long-standing reputation as a green and environmentally conscious institution. They warned that indiscriminate tree cutting would harm biodiversity and leave lasting consequences for future generations.

Participants said PAU has always been known for its lush greenery and clean surroundings, which create a healthy atmosphere for learning, teaching and research. “Trees are central to the ecological balance of the campus. Removing them without careful planning will affect both the present and future generations,” a protesting student said.

University student Simranjeet Singh strongly criticised the proposed move, saying that the plan to uproot nearly 100 trees was deeply disappointing. “An institution dedicated to agriculture and nature should be promoting plantation, not destroying green cover. This raises serious concerns about misplaced priorities and growing corporate influence within the university,” he said.

The protesters appealed to the university authorities to immediately reconsider the decision and adopt sustainable development measures that do not involve large-scale tree felling. They stressed that development and environmental protection must go hand in hand, especially in educational institutions.

PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal, however, had defended the need for upgrading road infrastructure to ensure smoother movement across the campus. He also rejected allegations of environmental insensitivity, stating that the university regularly organises plantation drives and plants nearly 1,000 trees every year.

The students warned that they would intensify their agitation if the decision was not withdrawn. PhD scholar Harman Mann, along with students Guntas, Simran, Darsprit and several others, participated in the torch march.