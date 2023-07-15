Amarnath Yatra: DGP visits Yatri Niwas base camp in Jammu, reviews security arrangements

The director general of police (DGP), Dilbag Singh visited Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar on Friday and reviewed the security arrangements besides other facilities for Amarnath pilgrims, said officials. The director general of police (DGP), Dilbag Singh visited Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar on Friday and reviewed the security arrangements besides other facilities for Amarnath pilgrims, said officials. (HT Photo)

He also interacted with the pilgrims, and officers. SSP Jammu Chandan Kholi, SSP Security Jammu Shemsher Hussain, SSP Traffic Jammu Faisal Qureshi, SP North Jammu Kulbir Handa and other officers were present on the occasion.

The DGP inspected the security methods and mechanisms adopted for the security of yatris at the camp.

He was briefed by the officers about the deployment plans and management of boarding and lodging of yatris besides security arrangements in and around the camp.

Directing for close vigil to be maintained at the base camp and around the camp, the DGP emphasised that the instruction for the movement of yatra convoys and timing schedule should be strictly adhered to. He also took stock of the traffic management at the camp.

Singh stressed upon the officers to ensure strict compliance of SOPs and instructions conveyed for the security of yatris.

He said that security measures should be implemented efficiently and security of all the vital points of the camp should be reviewed randomly, and officers/officials be directed to take required measures found necessary.

The DGP also interacted with the pilgrims and enquired about the facilities and arrangements available. The pilgrims expressed their satisfaction with the arrangement. Singh during the interaction with officers also reviewed the services provided for smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage of yatris.