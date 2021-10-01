DGP orders night-domination ops in all border districts of Punjab

In view of the current security scenario, officiating director general of police (DGP) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota on Thursday directed all border district SSPs to start “night domination operations” along the Indo-Pak international border from 9pm to 4am. The border districts include Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Batala, Amritsar Rural, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka.

The DGP also directed the border SSPs to divide their districts into sectors and depute gazetted officer for every sector, who will be personally out on the night domination. The SSPs will maintain a duty roster of gazetted officers and rotate them for supervision of night domination operations, he added.

He said all nakas in the second line of defence and other sensitive locations will be manned at night under the supervision of non-gazetted officers, while additional nakas should be put-up on ancillary roads for checking of vehicles. “Inter-state nakas, especially on the J&K border, should also be strengthened and all vehicles coming from J&K should be thoroughly checked,” he directed.