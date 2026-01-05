Dharamshala: 419 jobs given on compassionate grounds in Jal Shakti Vibhag, says Agnihotri

Himachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Sunday said that 419 appointments were given on compassionate grounds in the Jal Shakti Vibhag. He emphasised that these appointments reflect the state government’s ‘humanity-first’ approach, ensuring that the dependents of those who served the state are provided with dignified livelihood opportunities. (HT File)

Agnihotri detailed that as many as 100 Class III junior office assistant (IT) posts and 319 multi-task worker positions have been filled and letters have been issued to engineer-in-chief’s by the Jal Shakti secretary in this regard.

He expressed his gratitude to CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for the decision as the move, he said, provides immediate relief and long-term security to the families of deceased employees who faced unforeseen hardships after losing their breadwinners.

Agnihotri noted that this initiative was part of a broader effort by the CM and his vision to clear the substantial backlog of compassionate cases left unresolved by the previous BJP regime, which never bothered to provide relief to such families. He stated that the current government was committed to deliver justice to families who had been waiting for years for such support.

As a New Year gift to the people, the state government on January 1 filled several posts across various departments, including 127 in education, 74 in home and one in the prosecution department.