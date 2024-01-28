Dharamshala, a beloved “winter home” for Kashmiri traders

During Friday congregational prayers, the Jamia Masjid in Dharamshala is often bustling with Kashmiris, who flock to the city in winters and stay till around April. They engage in the trade of winter clothing, including the renowned pherans from the Kashmir valley. Many Kashmiri traders have set up businesses in McLeodganj. (HT Photo)

The annual migration has become a regular part of their trading life with many following in the footsteps of their elders.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Imtiyaz Amad Bhat, 32, who hails from Kashmir’s Kupwara district, has been coming to Dharamshala every winter for the past decade. As the winters in the Valley become harsher, Mir and his family come to Dharamshala, stay here and trade in winter clothing.

He is one among hundreds of Kashmiri traders who migrate here and sell winter clothing, Kashmiri shawls, pherans, dry fruits and other goods. From Baramulla to Kupwara and Ganderbal, traders of multiple districts of Valley can be seen in Dharamshala during the winters, and the sight of them going door-to-door is very common.

According to them, the main reason behind this move is limited job opportunities in Kashmir during the harsh cold.

“In Kashmir, we do farming and business. During winters, our work is affected by harsh weather, which is a usual phenomenon in the Valley,” says Bhat, who refers to Dharamshala as his “winter home”.

Bhat, who is accompanied by his father and brother, adds, “My father has been coming to Dharamshala every winter for nearly 25 years, and I started coming here with him. Now, people know us here and we have created our market and over the years, business has increased.”

Abdul Hamid Mir, 33, a resident of Kupwara district, has been visiting this area for the past 18 years, continuing the business legacy established by his father and other family members.

“Before me, my father and relatives used to come here during winters to trade in warm clothing, such as shawls, pherans and sweaters. Over time, we have become familiar faces to the locals, carving out our niche in the market,” Hamid says, who is accompanied by his family in Dharamshala.

“Due to the lack of opportunities in Kashmir during winter, we prefer to come here. Typically, we arrive in November and stay till April. The locals have been very supportive, encouraging us to sustain this tradition in the years ahead,” he added.

Business setups in McLeodganj

While some of these traders have been spending winters in Dharamshala for decades, others have set up businesses in McLeodganj. Since decades, the number of businesses run by Kashmiris have increased to over 50 in McLeodganj, with some even residing here with their families.

Javid Ahmad Mandoo, 48, who is from Srinagar and runs a shop at McLeodganj, said that the number of shops run by Kashmiris was minimal when they first arrived here.

But the number has grown, he says.

“We have been running business here for the last three decades. I came here in 1992 and at that time, there were not many other shops run by Kashmiris. Now, there are over 50 shops in McLeodganj being run by Kashmiris ,” he said.

“The business increased with time but now, after the pandemic, it has slowed down because the number of foreign tourists has come down compared to pre-Covid times. Now, we mostly rely on the domestic tourists who come here,” added Mandoo who is also accompanied by his brother in McLeodganj.

“Many traders came here in the 1990s when the turmoil started in Kashmir. This increased with time,” said Kapil Kaul, who is from Srinagar and has been living in Dharamshala for the last 18 years.