Dharamshala MC: 3 BJP councillors face disqualification risk over encroachment allegations

Ahead of the mayoral polls, three newly elected BJP councillors of the Dharamshala municipal corporation (MC) are facing the possibility of disqualification over allegations of encroachment on government land. Meanwhile, Dharamshala MLA said the allegations of encroachment have not been established by the local patwaris. (File)

Officials said that the action follows inquiries conducted after complaints were received against them. Kangra deputy commissioner (DC) Hemraj Bairwa has already written to the director of urban development, recommending action against the councillors—Shamsher Singh Nehria from Ward 2 (Bhagsunag), Parveen Kumar from Ward 15 (Khaniyara) and Vishal Jamwal from Ward 17 (Sidhpur).

According to DC’s communication, Section 8(L) of Chapter II of the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, provides for the disqualification of a person from being a councillor if he or she has encroached upon, or is a beneficiary of the encroachment upon, any land belonging to, leased by, or requisitioned by or on behalf of the State Government, a municipality, a panchayat, a cooperative society or any other local authority.

The disqualification remains in force unless six years have elapsed from the date of eviction or from the date the person ceases to be an encroacher.

“Accordingly, in light of the reports submitted by the sub-divisional officer (Civil), Dharamshala, regarding the alleged encroachment upon government land by the newly elected councillors of the Dharamshala MC and the apparent violation of the provisions of Section 8(L) of Chapter II of the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, the matter is hereby recommended for taking necessary action in accordance with the aforesaid provisions of law,” the communication states.

“We received complaints of encroachment against the three councillors and conducted a field inquiry. Prima facie, encroachment by the councillors or their legal heirs was found. We have submitted our report to the government,” Bairwa said.

All three councillors belong to the BJP, which currently holds 11 seats in the 17-member MC.

Meanwhile, terming the move politically motivated, BJP Dharamshala MLA Sudhir Sharma said, “These complaints were filed only after the election results were declared. The allegations of encroachment have not been established by the local patwaris. Similar complaints alleging encroachment have also been filed against Congress councillors.”

Meanwhile, the three BJP councillors could not be contacted despite several calls and messages

Mayoral election today

The elections for mayor and deputy mayor of Dharamshala municipal corporation will be held on Wednesday. The councillors were administered the oath of office during the meeting held on June 29. However, the mayoral elections could not be held due to the lack of the required quorum.