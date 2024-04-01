Dharmvira Gandhi to join Congress today, likely to contest from Patiala

Former member of Parliament (MP) from Patiala and cardiologist Dr Dharamvira Gandhi is set to join the Indian National Congress (INC) on Monday at New Delhi. Former Patiala MP Dharmvira Gandhi (HT FIle)

Gandhi, who had won the Patiala seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections on an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket, is likely to be fielded from the same constituency by the Congress.

Confirming the development, Gandhi said he would be joining the Congress in New Delhi on Monday. He said it was very important — as of today — to save democracy and in turn the country, adding that the Congress was the only hope that they were left with. “This is a very crucial election for democracy in India. To save the country from heading towards absolute dictatorship, Congress is the only option left,” Gandhi said while talking over the phone with HT.

Gandhi had in 2014 defeated Congress’ Preneet Kaur. The latter avenged the loss in 2019, beating Gandhi, who founded and contested as a Nawan Punjab Party candidate only to finish a distant third.

Kaur has already been announced as BJP’s candidate from Patiala. Gandhi being fielded on a Congress ticket will then set the stage for yet another rematch between the two.

Notably, Gandhi was being persuaded by representatives of the Congress high command to contest from Patiala on a Congress ticket.

According to sources, senior party leader Rahul Gandhi was behind the push. Notably, the former Patiala MP had joined Rahul Gandhi’s nation-wide Bharat Jodo Yatra during its Punjab leg last year.

When asked about contesting the upcoming elections, the 72-year-old, said joining the Congress party was more important and the final decision on the election was in the hands of Congress’ high command.

Gandhi added that he had been facing some health issues, but would be able to contest the elections if fielded.