Diarrhoea outbreak in Patiala: Water samples fail test, 30 fresh cases reported

Patiala : Water samples from the diarrhoea-hit Anaj Mandi area in Patiala city have failed potability test, even as 30 fresh cases were reported from the locality on Thursday.

All six water samples, collected from the affected area, had bacterial contamination, revealed the report from the state Public Health Laboratory in Kharar.

Patiala health officials said they had collected 23 water samples from the Anaj Mandi area over the past three days. Of these 23, they had received reports of seven water samples, said officials.

Of the seven, six water samples, which were collected from residences of the affected areas in Anaj Mandi, have failed the test, said officials. The only sample, that passed the test, was taken from a water tanker.

Reports of the remaining 16 water samples are awaited, said a senior health official.

Health officials said they could not take samples from the source of water supply to the affected areas as the municipal corporation officials could not run the submersible pump citing some fault.

The Anaj Mandi area reported 30 fresh cases of diarrhoea on Thursday. With this, the count of diarrhoea cases in the Anaj Mandi area has shot up to 118.