Did not ask Mann to campaign for INDIA bloc as he ‘failed’ as CM: Sapra

All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Charan Singh Sapra said that Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann had "failed to perform" in the past two and a half years. The people of Punjab have already "rejected" him and that is the reason the Congress has not invited him to campaign for its candidates in other states where the party is contesting elections in alliance with INDIA bloc partner Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he said. Sapra was addressing a press conference in Ludhiana on Friday.

Sapra was addressing a press conference in Ludhiana on Friday. He asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is campaigning in Punjab, to seek an apology from the farmers of Punjab and announce compensation for the farmers who lost their lives during farmer protest.

Attacking the AAP, Sapra said that the party was as bad as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The AAP in Punjab has been borrowing ₹42,000 crore every year and after the five-year tenure of the AAP government, the state would be under debt of over ₹5 lakh crore, he said, and added, “The AAP failed to fulfil their promise of giving ₹1,000 per month to each woman.”

He also targeted the AAP government over the “law-and-order situation, drug abuse and increasing gangster culture” in the state.

Sapra targeted the AAP over liquor policy in New Delhi and said that the same policy was introduced in Punjab, which is also under scanner.

‘PM Modi has nothing to show, making baseless allegations’

Targeting PM Modi, Sapra stated that he has nothing to share as his achievement and he was making “baseless allegations” against the Congress for their relations with Pakistan. “Modi had invited Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif to his swearing-in ceremony in 2014. He went to Pakistan in 2015 to meet his friend Nawaz Sharif again. Modi had withdrawn cases against 10,000 stone pelters of Kashmir and then gave a red carpet welcome to ISI in Pathankot in 2016,” he said.

Sapra chided Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal for raising the issue of Operation Bluestar ahead of the elections.

“As Badal has no other issues, he raises such questions every time before elections. The people have moved on by rejecting SAD’s agenda that is why they (SAD) were reduced to three assembly seats and the Congress had won the elections several times in Punjab,” said Sapra.

Replying to a question on party’s stand over 1998 farmers’ protest in Madhya Pradesh in which 24 farmers were killed in police firing when Digvijay Singh was the chief minister, Sapra stated that the party regretted the incident.