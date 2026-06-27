Dignity of Akal Takht being risked for political ambitions: Giani Harpreet

Former Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, president of Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjeet), on Friday alleged that the sanctity and dignity of the Akal Takht were being compromised to protect “a particular individual and fulfil political ambitions”.

Former Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, president of Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjeet), on Friday alleged that the sanctity and dignity of the Akal Takht were being compromised to protect “a particular individual and fulfil political ambitions”. (HT File)

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He was addressing a press conference, after a meeting of the party held at its office in Amritsar, and attended by former SGPC presidents Jagir Kaur and Gobind Singh Longowal, SGPC executive member Mithu Singh Kahneke, senior party leaders and SGPC members.

He demanded that the SGPC General House pass a resolution against those who had failed to comply with the December 2, 2024 decree, including Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, and called for his complete social boycott.

Questioning the SGPC leadership, Giani Harpreet Singh asked why a General House meeting was not convened earlier to ensure implementation of the December 2 directives. He alleged that SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami himself had failed to comply with those directives by not leading the recruitment committee as instructed by Akal Takht.

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to banners and flex boards being displayed in historic gurdwaras against Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Giani Harpreet said the SGPC should not spend offerings from Guru’s Golak to “promote the politics of one family or create factionalism in villages”, warning that such actions could lead to confrontation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to banners and flex boards being displayed in historic gurdwaras against Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Giani Harpreet said the SGPC should not spend offerings from Guru’s Golak to “promote the politics of one family or create factionalism in villages”, warning that such actions could lead to confrontation. {{/usCountry}}

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Drawing a parallel with the controversial pardon episode involving Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, he alleged that the SGPC had earlier spent ₹92 lakh from the Guru’s Golak in haste, which was later required to be returned.

He appealed to the Akal Takht to intervene and direct an immediate halt to such activities.