Directors of Chandigarh healthcare firm booked for forgery
The directors of Atulaya Healthcare Private Limited have been booked for allegedly forging the signatures of a local businessman on a rent deed agreement and other documents.
The accused have been identified as Pankaj Kumar Kansil, 45, a resident of Sector-20, and Anuj Gupta, 50, a resident of Sector-30, Chandigarh.
Complainant Vinod Kumar Singla, 61, of Sector-11, Chandigarh, said he had started a clinical services business with Atulaya Healthcare Private Limited on November 4, 2015, on the premises owned by him.
The accused, Pankaj and Anuj, who also own another company by the name and style of Steadfast Healthcare Pvt Ltd, allegedly forged Singla’s signatures on the rent agreement, dated April 23, 2019, which stated that his premises had been rented out to them at ₹5,000 a month.
Singla said he later found out that the accused had forged his signatures on several other documents to siphon off funds by breaching the agreement between Rameshwara Hospitals Pvt Ltd, of which he is the director, and Atulaya Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, of which the accused are the directors.
The accused, in order to establish that they were running business in the name and style of Steadfast Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., allegedly even prepared a letter dated April 23, 2019, addressed to the Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh, and forged Singla’s signatures, stating that he had ‘no-objection’ for the registered office activity and address of the company Steadfast Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
Singla alleged that all these documents had been forged by accused.
A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine any 1[document or electronic record] which he knows or has reason to believe to be a forged) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 11 police station on June 27.
-
As monsoon hits Chandigarh, MC races against time as 15% of road gullies yet to be cleaned
With pre-monsoon showers hitting the city, the municipal corporation is racing against time to clean road gullies and storm water drains as 15% of the work is still pending. As per the MC, it may take another 10 days to clean the remaining gullies. Presently, 30,000 road gullies out of the total 35,000 have been cleaned. 18 teams to control flood/waterlogging throughout city have been constituted.
-
Chandigarh | 10.8 mm pre-monsoon showers cool down
Pre-monsoon showers of 10.8mm brought a significant drop in the temperatures in the city on Wednesday. Monsoon is likely to be declared on Thursday or Friday, as per a statement issued by the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 30.1C, a dip of seven notches since Tuesday. The minimum temperature also went down from 31.4C on Tuesday to 28C on Wednesday.
-
Ambala | CBI arrests two railway officials for accepting bribe
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested two railway officials, including a divisional engineer, for allegedly seeking a bribe of ₹1.8 lakh from a contractor for approving his revised estimates. The accused, senior divisional signal and telecommunication engineer Vivek Langayan and chief office superintendent Praween Kumar, were posted at the office of the divisional railway manager at Railway Colony in Ambala Cantonment.
-
Mohali records third Covid death within seven days
Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the tricity, Mohali witnessed its third-virus related death in a week on Wednesday. The other deaths were reported on June 24 and June 27. A 76-year-old man, resident of Mohali's phase 7, died at a private hospital on Wednesday. Besides Covid, he was also suffering from cancer. Chandigarh led the daily tally with 85 infections, followed by 53 cases in Panchkula and 52 in Mohali.
-
Telangana health minister lauds PGIMER’s healthcare practices
Telengana's health minister Thanneeru Harish Rao on Wednesday commended Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research as a “centre of excellence” during his visit to the institute. He conducted a meeting with senior officials of the institute, including director Vivek Lal, dean (academics) GD Puri, deputy director (administration) Kumar Gaurav Dhawan among others. The minister was accompanied by Nizam's Institute Of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad, director Dr K Manohar and Neetu Prasad.
