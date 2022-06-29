Directors of Chandigarh healthcare firm booked for forgery

The directors of Atulaya Healthcare Private Limited have been booked for allegedly forging the signatures of a local businessman on a rent deed agreement and other documents.

The accused have been identified as Pankaj Kumar Kansil, 45, a resident of Sector-20, and Anuj Gupta, 50, a resident of Sector-30, Chandigarh.

Complainant Vinod Kumar Singla, 61, of Sector-11, Chandigarh, said he had started a clinical services business with Atulaya Healthcare Private Limited on November 4, 2015, on the premises owned by him.

The accused, Pankaj and Anuj, who also own another company by the name and style of Steadfast Healthcare Pvt Ltd, allegedly forged Singla’s signatures on the rent agreement, dated April 23, 2019, which stated that his premises had been rented out to them at ₹5,000 a month.

Singla said he later found out that the accused had forged his signatures on several other documents to siphon off funds by breaching the agreement between Rameshwara Hospitals Pvt Ltd, of which he is the director, and Atulaya Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, of which the accused are the directors.

The accused, in order to establish that they were running business in the name and style of Steadfast Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., allegedly even prepared a letter dated April 23, 2019, addressed to the Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh, and forged Singla’s signatures, stating that he had ‘no-objection’ for the registered office activity and address of the company Steadfast Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Singla alleged that all these documents had been forged by accused.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine any 1[document or electronic record] which he knows or has reason to believe to be a forged) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 11 police station on June 27.